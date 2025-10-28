Brené Brown's advice for dealing with toxic bosses and workplace emotional chaos
Move past reaction and blame and learn to access a state of emotional groundedness that grants you clarity and mastery over chaos
Halloween is upon us, but in case you fancy a quick scare any time of the year, simply log in to the “Indian Workforce" subreddit on social media platform Reddit. It’s open season for sociopaths—365 days, 24x7.
In the last week alone, I have scrolled through some chilling nuggets, such as a manager accusing an employee of playing the “woman card" because she had taken time off to look after her father who is ill with cancer; another employee complaining that their boss hounds them on the phone every time they get up from their desk while working 9+ hour shifts from home; and a techie, who went beyond his call of duty to correct mistakes made by a rookie colleague only to get fired by the start-up he works at, while the colleague in question got a promotion.