Brené Brown's advice for dealing with toxic bosses and workplace emotional chaos

When we react to people or situations from below the line, our tendency is to either act like a hero (“I’ll do this myself as no one can do it better than me"), a victim (“No one understands me"), or a villain (“Someone needs to take the blame for this mess"). In comparison, being above the line brings out the challenger (“How can we fix this mess?"), the coach (“How can we avoid making these mistakes again in the future?"), or the creator (“We need systems that support people, instead of making them feel mistrustful") in us. It’s a simple reframing exercise that can make a world of difference to you and others around you.