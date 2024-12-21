When the British chose pragmatism as strategy

That said, it was obvious that too much concern for “native" feelings carried risks. For instance, Elphinstone favoured supplying modern education to Indians, despite potential danger. For “there is no doubt that when the natives get more extended notions they will expect first a share of their own Government & then the whole". And yet he stuck to the idea, seeing in it a “duty"; “it will be better for us to lose the country by the effects of our liberality than to keep it" on terms of naked self-interest. Like several peers, in religion too he was for the status quo. When Christian missionaries sought access to these provinces, he was hostile. Personally, he thought Hinduism “absurd". But as governor, he felt obliged to defend local sensibilities. Presciently, he also suspected that if someone were to “unite a plan for the reformation of Hinduism" someday with “one for the deliverance of the country from foreigners", British power “could not stand one moment".