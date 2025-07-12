Footwear, power, and colonial politics in British India
In colonial India, the seemingly simple act of wearing or removing shoes became a charged symbol of imperial dominance
In 1805, a British official visited the court of the Peshwa in Pune. Writing later, he described his host as “much the handsomest Hindu I have seen", with a perfect “gentlemanlike air". His appearance, James Mackintosh added, “had more elegance than dignity" and didn’t quite fit his preconceptions of what a leading prince would look like. The Peshwa was dressed in simple garments, and his “throne", in an equally unassuming durbar hall, was just a sheet of white, with a few pillows thrown over it. But Mackintosh had another specifically interesting comment to make: “no lady’s hands, fresh from the toilet and the bath," he wrote, “could be more nicely clean than (the Peshwa’s) uncovered feet." The white man’s attention to feet need not surprise us, for this part of the human anatomy played a significant role in colonial politics. Mackintosh himself, as he entered the Peshwa’s presence, had had to remove his “splendidly embroidered slippers", and go in with toes (nearly) exposed (he probably kept his stockings on).