Is the British Museum’s Pink Ball really a sign of London embracing Diwali?

This evening, the British Museum will host its inaugural Ball to coincide with the closing weekend of Frieze London and its exhibition, Ancient India: Living Traditions, which explores the connections between Hindu, Jain and Buddhist art. The invitation-only fundraising night at the museum, home to many Indian artifacts—most of which were taken during colonial rule—has been dubbed London’s answer to the Met Gala, a glittering convergence of art, philanthropy and culture. The Ball’s theme is Pink, inspired by the exhibition, and it’s playing out during the Diwali season—the idea of such an event would have been improbable five years ago.

A few weeks ago, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in India with a large trade mission of about 125 CEOs, including the British Fashion Council’s Laura Weir, who, in the summer, hosted an event for the Indian diaspora. This is a very different London to the one I grew up in, where it was clear that my clothes, my festivities and my culture were not welcome. While the UK may not have declared Diwali a school holiday as some states in America have, London is a fashion capital that’s looking at Diwali in a new light.

Harrods, one of the world’s biggest luxury department stores, has had special offers and events since 10 September to mark Diwali. These include a ‘Diwali Beauty Masterclass’ with India’s Kama Ayurveda; a ‘Meet the Author’ with chef Chet Sharma and hosted by chef Ravneet Gill; and a partnership with British-Indian artist Natasha Kumar, whose work blends Indian heritage with contemporary elegance. The celebration runs till 20 October, the day of Diwali, when the iconic Knightsbridge store’s façade will light up, a first in the brand’s 120-year history.

Other brands aren’t far behind: Rahul Mishra hosted a Diwali celebration in London on 15 October in partnership with Johnnie Walker Blue Label, while Cartier held its third Diwali party at The Dorchester on 17 October. The Cartier party has become part of London’s high-society calendar, with guests planning what to wear for this night months in advance. Very different to London when I was a young fashion journalist, when I felt that I missed out on the festivities and get-togethers back home in India.

Sarah Myler, chief brand and reputation officer at Harrods, says, “Diwali’s worldwide visibility reflects the strength of India’s economic and cultural influence globally, as well as the way international communities are embracing different festivals as part of a shared cultural exchange."

Of course, it’s important to remember that the Indian community today has the purchasing power that they perhaps didn’t when I was young. The UK is home to more than two million people of Indian origin, making it the country’s single largest ethnic minority group. While the UK is home to many immigrant communities, this has also been a summer of large marches and riots against immigration and asylum seekers, and overt displays of racism.