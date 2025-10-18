Is the British Museum’s Pink Ball really a sign of London embracing Diwali?

A few weeks ago, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in India with a large trade mission of about 125 CEOs, including the British Fashion Council’s Laura Weir, who, in the summer, hosted an event for the Indian diaspora. This is a very different London to the one I grew up in, where it was clear that my clothes, my festivities and my culture were not welcome. While the UK may not have declared Diwali a school holiday as some states in America have, London is a fashion capital that’s looking at Diwali in a new light.

Harrods, one of the world’s biggest luxury department stores, has had special offers and events since 10 September to mark Diwali. These include a ‘Diwali Beauty Masterclass’ with India’s Kama Ayurveda; a ‘Meet the Author’ with chef Chet Sharma and hosted by chef Ravneet Gill; and a partnership with British-Indian artist Natasha Kumar, whose work blends Indian heritage with contemporary elegance. The celebration runs till 20 October, the day of Diwali, when the iconic Knightsbridge store’s façade will light up, a first in the brand’s 120-year history.

Other brands aren’t far behind: Rahul Mishra hosted a Diwali celebration in London on 15 October in partnership with Johnnie Walker Blue Label, while Cartier held its third Diwali party at The Dorchester on 17 October. The Cartier party has become part of London’s high-society calendar, with guests planning what to wear for this night months in advance. Very different to London when I was a young fashion journalist, when I felt that I missed out on the festivities and get-togethers back home in India.

Sarah Myler, chief brand and reputation officer at Harrods, says, “Diwali’s worldwide visibility reflects the strength of India’s economic and cultural influence globally, as well as the way international communities are embracing different festivals as part of a shared cultural exchange."

Of course, it’s important to remember that the Indian community today has the purchasing power that they perhaps didn’t when I was young. The UK is home to more than two million people of Indian origin, making it the country’s single largest ethnic minority group. While the UK is home to many immigrant communities, this has also been a summer of large marches and riots against immigration and asylum seekers, and overt displays of racism.

On the other end of the spectrum is London’s retail industry that is trying to connect with the Indian consumer. Aarti Pal, founder of the South Asian Beauty Collective (SABC), says this didn’t happen overnight. “Before the pandemic, Diwali was… very surface level, maybe a ‘get ready with me’ moment once a year on Instagram, but nothing deeper."

“It’s important that Diwali in beauty isn’t only for influencers or media, but accessible to the wider community. I know the 20-something me who lived in London would have appreciated such workshops. Back then our references were restricted to Bollywood and film magazines," she says. “I think a number of factors have contributed to this change. On one level, we have seen a wider industry commitment to diversity and inclusion, especially in the years following covid, which opened up conversations that simply were not happening before."

Brands are trying to make the festival feel both local and global by celebrating culture and community. Now, let’s hope they make Diwali a school holiday. That would really make the little Sujata in me smile.

Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and mindful fashion advocate.

