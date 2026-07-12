How to decode the word ‘alright’ as a tourist in the UK

That seems to be the point. Chris Cummins, professor of experimental pragmatics at the University of Edinburgh, says that greetings like “alright?” are surprisingly similar to the old-fashioned “How do you do?” They look like questions but, in practice, they aren’t. “It seems as though it’s customary in greeting to ask after someone’s health and well-being, but not actually take an interest in the answer,” he says. The question creates a sense of warmth and familiarity without expecting a real conversation.