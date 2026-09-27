‘Meat’ author Bruce Friedrich says alternative meats can create jobs in India

Bruce Friedrich, 57, does not want you to stop eating meat. Instead, as founder and president of the Good Food Institute (GFI), a US-based non-profit working on alternative proteins, he wants people to look at how meat is produced.
When Friedrich founded GFI in 2016, his aim was to create a conversation around plant-based and cultivated meats, the latter being meat grown from animal cells in a controlled environment. It was a technology-led approach, one that offered people the option to choose them for the same reasons they choose conventional meat. Climate change, food security, public health and animal welfare have since then remained central to his work.
Friedrich’s own relationship with meat has changed over the years. Growing up in Oklahoma, his family ate it every day, and often with every meal. “The first time somebody told me they didn’t eat meat, it felt like they had just said they didn’t breathe oxygen,” he says in an email interview. But in 1987, he stopped eating it.
The book, Diet for a Small Planet (1971), by Frances Moore Lappé changed the way he thought about meat—how a large share of crops grown to feed livestock could be used to feed people instead, raising questions on nutrition and food security.
In his new book Meat, Friedrich makes a case that something as delicious as meat can be produced differently—at a lower cost, while creating jobs, improving food security and reducing some of the harmful effects of modern meat production, like deforestation, climate change, hunger and malnutrition. The book comes at a time when the conversation around meat and how we consume it is changing in India.
Friedrich was in Delhi last month to attend the AVPN Global Conference, a network of philanthropists, organisations and policymakers to share ideas on social and environmental issues. Edited excerpts from the interview:
How is ‘Meat’ relevant to an Indian reader, especially since meat consumption in the country is tied not only to climate and nutrition, but also religion, caste, politics and regional identity?
India could play the role for alternative meat that China has played for renewable energy and electric vehicles. It is perfectly placed to be a manufacturing powerhouse for both cultivated and plant-based meat. That could bring in tens of billions of dollars in GDP and provide jobs in the rural parts. The country already leads the world in generic drug and vaccine manufacturing, and cultivated meat production uses much of the same infrastructure.
Plus, if plant-based proteins were slotted into programmes under the National Food Security Act and the mid-day meals scheme, they could supply high-quality protein to Indians who are in dire need of more protein.
Right now we are more concerned about how much protein is necessary rather than where it is coming from. How does alt-meat fit into that story?
Alternative proteins can help address the gaps by expanding access to affordable, sustainable and culturally appropriate nutrition. Processed plant proteins and mycoprotein deliver protein in higher quantities and more bioavailable forms (the percentage of ingested nutrients that the body absorbs and uses for different functions) than unprocessed pulses, for example. These also provide a lot more protein than wheat and rice, two key staples of Indian diets. In cost-effective, shelf-stable and fortified formats, alternative proteins can be incorporated into school meals and other public nutrition programmes to address deficiencies.