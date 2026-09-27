‘Meat’ author Bruce Friedrich says alternative meats can create jobs in India

Bruce Friedrich, 57, does not want you to stop eating meat. Instead, as founder and president of the Good Food Institute (GFI), a US-based non-profit working on alternative proteins, he wants people to look at how meat is produced.
Bruce Friedrich, 57, does not want you to stop eating meat. Instead, as founder and president of the Good Food Institute (GFI), a US-based non-profit working on alternative proteins, he wants people to look at how meat is produced.
When Friedrich founded GFI in 2016, his aim was to create a conversation around plant-based and cultivated meats, the latter being meat grown from animal cells in a controlled environment. It was a technology-led approach, one that offered people the option to choose them for the same reasons they choose conventional meat. Climate change, food security, public health and animal welfare have since then remained central to his work.
When Friedrich founded GFI in 2016, his aim was to create a conversation around plant-based and cultivated meats, the latter being meat grown from animal cells in a controlled environment. It was a technology-led approach, one that offered people the option to choose them for the same reasons they choose conventional meat. Climate change, food security, public health and animal welfare have since then remained central to his work.
Friedrich’s own relationship with meat has changed over the years. Growing up in Oklahoma, his family ate it every day, and often with every meal. “The first time somebody told me they didn’t eat meat, it felt like they had just said they didn’t breathe oxygen,” he says in an email interview. But in 1987, he stopped eating it.
The book, Diet for a Small Planet (1971), by Frances Moore Lappé changed the way he thought about meat—how a large share of crops grown to feed livestock could be used to feed people instead, raising questions on nutrition and food security.
In his new book Meat, Friedrich makes a case that something as delicious as meat can be produced differently—at a lower cost, while creating jobs, improving food security and reducing some of the harmful effects of modern meat production, like deforestation, climate change, hunger and malnutrition. The book comes at a time when the conversation around meat and how we consume it is changing in India.
Friedrich was in Delhi last month to attend the AVPN Global Conference, a network of philanthropists, organisations and policymakers to share ideas on social and environmental issues. Edited excerpts from the interview:
How is ‘Meat’ relevant to an Indian reader, especially since meat consumption in the country is tied not only to climate and nutrition, but also religion, caste, politics and regional identity?
India could play the role for alternative meat that China has played for renewable energy and electric vehicles. It is perfectly placed to be a manufacturing powerhouse for both cultivated and plant-based meat. That could bring in tens of billions of dollars in GDP and provide jobs in the rural parts. The country already leads the world in generic drug and vaccine manufacturing, and cultivated meat production uses much of the same infrastructure.
Plus, if plant-based proteins were slotted into programmes under the National Food Security Act and the mid-day meals scheme, they could supply high-quality protein to Indians who are in dire need of more protein.
Right now we are more concerned about how much protein is necessary rather than where it is coming from. How does alt-meat fit into that story?
Alternative proteins can help address the gaps by expanding access to affordable, sustainable and culturally appropriate nutrition. Processed plant proteins and mycoprotein deliver protein in higher quantities and more bioavailable forms (the percentage of ingested nutrients that the body absorbs and uses for different functions) than unprocessed pulses, for example. These also provide a lot more protein than wheat and rice, two key staples of Indian diets. In cost-effective, shelf-stable and fortified formats, alternative proteins can be incorporated into school meals and other public nutrition programmes to address deficiencies.
Although India has a sizeable vegetarian population, getting people to switch to plant-based meat still seems far-fetched. What do you think it will take to make that shift?
The idea is not to convince Indians to switch from whole-food vegetarian diets to plant-based meat unless they are looking to increase the quality and amount of protein they would like to consume. The really big play for India with alternative proteins is the economic and job benefits, and the increased opportunities for farmers. That said, it is also true that about 80% of Indian adults consume some form of meat, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization projects that India’s demand for poultry meat alone could increase by 850% over the next 15 years.
We’ve already seen Indian companies adapt alternative protein formats into kebabs, keema, biryani, and more. Taste, price, and nutrition continue to drive adoption, and as products improve and prices fall due to more robust supply chains, consumers are likely to follow.
You’ve mentioned alternative meats can create a new market for farmers. What would that look like on the ground?
India is the world’s largest producer of pulses and millets and the fifth-largest producer of soybean, all of which can serve as inputs for alternative meats. The agricultural sector can move beyond selling these as raw commodities and convert them into high-value for both domestic nutritional needs and export.
This is similar to how China’s decision to lean in on solar infrastructure and EV battery raw materials and production generated jobs across the country. With alternative meats, India could supply both the raw inputs, which would generate new markets for farmers, and it could also lean in on manufacturing, which would create jobs and increase wages in rural communities where wages have been flat. Plus, a reliable supply chain for these products could help farmers diversify away from resource-intensive crops such as rice and wheat while creating higher returns.
Another promising avenue is the use of agro-industrial sidestreams (such as underutilised residues from rice, wheat, cotton, sugarcane, and maize cultivation) for feedstocks in fermentation-derived proteins or cultivated meat, which can provide farmers with additional income streams beyond harvest.
Finally, favourable procurement policies and incentives to develop local processing capacity for pulses, legumes, and millets can create new opportunities for farmer organisations, cooperatives, and MSMEs to enter the global alternative value chain.
You don’t want to tell people what to eat, but rather leave it to them to make that choice for themselves. Why was that important to you?
First, global meat and fish consumption has set a new record every year since 1961, through decades of smart, well-funded advocacy telling people to eat less of it. If persuasion worked at scale, we’d have seen it by now. Second, person-by-person dietary change is a lot like person-by-person advocacy on behalf of decreasing energy consumption or driving less. Those things may have value, but they’re not how you solve global problems. Finally, I wanted to de-politicise the conversation.
Diet choices are so deeply personal, and people don’t want to be told what to eat. But alternative meat production methods can have absolutely massive benefits for the countries that prioritise them—benefits to economic growth, to foreign direct investment, and to food security. That requires industrial policy, not person-by-person diet change.
Has writing this book changed anything about your relationship with food?
Not much, honestly. I’ve been vegan for almost 40 years and married to a Punjabi for 24 years; we’re pretty set in our dietary ways. Lots of chole, rajma, dal, saag, roti, pakoras, aloo, gobi, and other traditional Punjabi plant-based foods. I also really love chaat.
What changed is how I think about meat. Researching the book meant deep research into questions around taste and nutrition parity, asking strangers at coffee shops and in line to board planes what they think about plant-based and cultivated meat, and so on. That made me a harsher critic than I expected to be.
I want these products to succeed, so I was really overcompensating, which was unhelpful. I no longer give them credit for just existing and now I am really pushing the plant-based meats to do better. Does it actually taste as good? Most don’t yet. A handful do, and that handful is the number I actually care about.
Meat: How the Next Agricultural Revolution Will Transform Humanity's Favorite Food—and Our Future
Author: Bruce Friedrich
Published by: Simon & Schuster
Price: $29.95, 320 pages