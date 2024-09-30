The art of reviving a dying organisation
SummaryEvery company has a particular lifecycle. While some survive and thrive without too many upheavals, many others have to transform
In a renewal, a company tries to find new growth opportunities with its existing products and business model, using rebranding and redesign to expand its market. In a revamp, a company reaches further, with new products and services, new markets, and new business models driving growth. In a rebirth, a company remakes itself in a new business, perhaps very different from its original one.
The Chinese saying 生, 老, 病, 死 (“you are born, get old, get sick, and die") is a reality check for human beings, but it is not exactly an uplifting calling, and it is no wonder that many look for an escape from its strictures. One option that almost every religion offers is the possibility of an afterlife, cleverly tied to how closely you follow that religion’s edicts. For corporations approaching the end stages of their life cycle, this option is a nonstarter, since there is no corporate heaven (unless you count starring in a Harvard case study as heavenly) or hell (though bankruptcy court comes awfully close). The other option is the possibility of a rebirth or reincarnation, wherein you manage to redefine yourself. After all, I am uplifted by stories of people who have experienced that rebirth—athletes who transition to successful businesspeople or actors who become presidents. On this count, corporations have an advantage over individuals, since they are legal entities that can reinvent themselves while holding on to their corporate identities.