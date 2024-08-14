Busting pet diet myths

There are many myths about the foods that pets can eat, leading to a lot of confusion and potential harm

Have you ever been tempted to share your favourite snack with your pet? Many pet owners have learned the hard way that what seems harmless—like a bit of chocolate—can lead to an urgent vet visit. It’s astonishing how many myths about pet food are out there, leading to confusion and potential harm. Busting these myths is crucial for keeping our pets happy and healthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the most widespread myths is that a small amount of chocolate is safe for dogs. In reality, chocolate contains theobromine, a compound toxic to dogs. Even a small piece can cause vomiting and diarrhoea, and in severe cases, seizures or even death. The risk varies with the type of chocolate and the size of the dog—a tiny piece of dark chocolate can be fatal for a chihuahua. Keep all chocolate treats well out of your dog’s reach.

Peanut butter is a favourite treat for many dogs, but not all brands are safe. Some contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener that is highly toxic to dogs. Xylitol can cause a rapid release of insulin, leading to dramatically low blood glucose, liver failure and even death. Always check the label and opt for xylitol-free peanut butter.

Thanks to cartoons and movies, many people believe that bones are perfectly fine for dogs. While large bones from bigger animals can be safe for chewing, smaller, cooked bones pose serious risks. They can splinter inside the gastrointestinal tract, causing significant damage.

Cats have also long been associated with milk, often making it the first food offered to them. However, many cats are lactose intolerant, and milk can cause diarrhoea and gastrointestinal upset. The milk typically given to cats—cow or buffalo milk—contains much more fat than feline milk, making it even harder for them to digest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In many households, pets receive table scraps. Recently, I encountered a rabbit being fed dal, rice and roti. It’s crucial to ensure that our pets are on a diet suitable for their species. Table scraps typically contain high amounts of spices and fat, which can lead to pancreatitis, a painful condition where the pancreas becomes inflamed. Avoid giving your pet human food and table scraps.

While fish can be a tasty treat for cats, it shouldn’t be the mainstay of their diet. Some fish contain high levels of mercury and salt, and a fish-based diet can lead to vitamin deficiencies and other health problems. A balanced commercial cat food is the best choice to meet your cat’s nutritional needs. Additionally, plain-boiled chicken is a healthy alternative.

Grain-free diets once garnered a lot of attention as being the healthier choice for pets. However, recent studies have shown that these diets can contribute to early-onset heart conditions in pets, some of which can be life-threatening. Opt for food that includes some amount of grain.

Another common misconception is that adding garlic to a dog’s food can repel fleas. In reality, garlic is toxic to dogs and can lead to anaemia by damaging their red blood cells. It’s crucial to rely on veterinarian-approved flea treatments rather than potentially harmful home remedies.

Raw meat and raw fish diets have become a popular trend, with proponents arguing that they closely resemble what pets would eat in the wild. While a raw diet might seem natural, it requires careful handling to avoid pathogens like salmonella and E. coli, which can cause serious diseases and even be communicable to humans. Additionally, a home-cooked diet demands precise nutritional balance, which is best achieved with the help of a certified nutritionist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Switching foods frequently doesn’t work for every pet. Sudden changes in diet can lead to gastrointestinal upsets. While some believe that rotating foods helps prevent allergies, it’s best to transition gradually to allow your pet’s digestive system to adjust.

It’s important to rely on expert advice rather than myths and hearsay. Always consult your veterinarian, and be wary of trends and home remedies that could do more harm than good.