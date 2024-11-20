Watch out for cancer in your pets

Cancer is a frightening diagnosis, especially when it strikes our pets, who have such limited time with us to begin with. As the focus on cancer is human-centred, many of us are unaware of how prevalent this illness is in animals. Cancer in pets is more common than we might think. Research shows that one in four dogs will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, and the statistics are similar for cats. This emphasises the importance of vigilance because early detection can make all the difference in treatment and even a cure.

Though every type of cancer is not preventable, there are measures that can be taken to reduce the risk. Certain breeds, such as Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers and Boxers are genetically more predisposed to cancer, so their owners must be especially vigilant. That being said, cancer doesn’t discriminate by breed—native Indies are just as susceptible. Watch out for warning signs like sudden weight changes, unexplained lumps or bumps on the skin, changes in behaviour, lethargy, difficulty in breathing, or persistent coughing. Addressing these early increases the chances of successful treatment.

Obesity is another risk factor linked to cancer in pets. Maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle is crucial not only for prevention but also to ensure that a high quality of life. While India’s hot and humid climate can make outdoor play challenging, finding creative ways to keep your pet active indoors is key. Consider interactive toys, puzzle feeders, or agility training to keep your pet fit and mentally stimulated. Balanced nutrition is also important to manage weight.

Vaccination is another crucial step, especially for cats. Viruses like feline leukaemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus can increase the risk of certain cancers like lymphoma. So, keep vaccinations up to date. Additionally, exposure to tobacco smoke, pesticides, and pollutants increase cancer risk. In an urban environment where these carcinogens are common, it is important to limit your pet’s exposure to them.

Neutering is another preventive measure that can significantly reduce cancer risk, particularly in female pets. Neutering female dogs and cats before their first year of life drastically lowers the chances of them developing mammary, ovarian and uterine cancers. However, the timing of neutering should always be discussed with a veterinarian. For male dogs with undescended testicles, neutering is critical because the risk of testicular cancer increases up to 13 times in such cases.

Neutering can also prevent sexually transmitted cancers like transmissible venereal tumours in dogs. That said, some studies have shown that neutering may increase the risk of certain cancers, such as prostate cancer in male dogs, so weigh the pros and cons with your vet.

Regular check-ups are crucial for cancer prevention. Many pet parents visit the vet only when their pet shows obvious symptoms of illness, but by then, it may be too late. Annual or semi-annual vet visits can help detect potential health issues before they escalate. This is important for older pets, as cancers are more common in middle-aged and senior animals. Routine examinations can help spot the earliest signs of cancer, such as lumps or unusual growths. For instance, bone cancer often begins as persistent lameness, which many owners may dismiss as a normal part of ageing. But bone cancer can be treated effectively, so don’t overlook this seemingly minor issue.

Cancer is not an automatic death sentence. Thanks to advances in veterinary medicine, pets diagnosed with cancer now have access to a range of treatments, from surgery to chemotherapy, radiation, and even immunotherapy. With early detection, many pets can undergo successful treatment and go on to lead happy, healthy lives. For pet parents, the message is clear: don’t wait for the symptoms to escalate. Take steps to prevent cancer, make regular vet visits, and stay informed about risks and preventive measures.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

