Watch out for cancer in your pets

Cancer is a frightening diagnosis, especially when it strikes our pets, who have such limited time with us to begin with. As the focus on cancer is human-centred, many of us are unaware of how prevalent this illness is in animals. Cancer in pets is more common than we might think. Research shows that one in four dogs will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, and the statistics are similar for cats. This emphasises the importance of vigilance because early detection can make all the difference in treatment and even a cure.