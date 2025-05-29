Satyajit Ray's 'blackface' moment at Cannes 2025
In Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’, Simi Garewal donned black body paint to play a tribal woman. Unfortunately, more than 50 years later, the practice continues
At the screening of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic, Aranyer Din Ratri, at the Cannes film festival earlier this month, the audience gave a standing ovation to the celebrities on stage—Wes Anderson along with Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, the only surviving members of the cast. Restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, the movie was presented by Anderson, an ardent fan of Ray.