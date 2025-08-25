Early morning is the best time to explore a new city. The cobbled streets of Canterbury are hushed, but I can sense the thrum of a new morning: pale pink rays lighting up the sky, the occasional ring of a bicycle bell, and the echo of thudding footsteps of joggers.

I explore the shadowed lanes, the half-timbered houses, and old city walls as Canterbury sheds its blanket of darkness. But no matter where I go, the cathedral is never far, its great spire rising above rooftops as it stands guard like a timeless sentinel.

The Canterbury area in the county of Kent has been inhabited since prehistoric times. The main settlement of the Celtic tribe of the Cantiaci, it was captured by the Romans in the 1st century AD and named Durovernum Cantiacorum. Over centuries, the historic town has become known for its beating heart: Canterbury Cathedral. A masterpiece of Gothic architecture, with soaring pointed arches, intricate stone carvings and stunning stained glass windows, the cathedral’s vaulted ceilings and towering pinnacle draw the eye upward. “The cathedral, the primary ecclesiastical centre of England, has been a major pilgrimage destination for hundreds of years," says David Adkins, an expert, during a free talk that aims to squeeze the cathedral’s 1,400-year history into 15 minutes.

In 597 AD, St Augustine was sent by Pope Gregory the Great to bring Christianity to the Anglo-Saxons in southern England. He founded the first cathedral in England in Canterbury, at the site of the present structure. “The seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Church, has been reconstructed since 1070. Successive Archbishops rebuilt it from 12th century onwards, in the new Gothic style," Adkins says. The murder of Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury, in 1170, after a long-standing disagreement with King Henry II brought the cathedral to the fore.

Canterbury Cathedral is now part of a Unesco World Heritage Site along with the ruins of St Augustine’s Abbey, where the early Anglo-Saxon kings of Kent were buried, and the modest St Martin’s, the longest church in continuous use in England.

View Full Image The Canterbury Cathedral (REUTERS)

But there’s much more to Canterbury than its soaring cathedral and ecclesiastical legacy.

Also Read | The secret behind the world's happiest countries