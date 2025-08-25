The Canterbury area in the county of Kent has been inhabited since prehistoric times. The main settlement of the Celtic tribe of the Cantiaci, it was captured by the Romans in the 1st century AD and named Durovernum Cantiacorum. Over centuries, the historic town has become known for its beating heart: Canterbury Cathedral. A masterpiece of Gothic architecture, with soaring pointed arches, intricate stone carvings and stunning stained glass windows, the cathedral’s vaulted ceilings and towering pinnacle draw the eye upward. “The cathedral, the primary ecclesiastical centre of England, has been a major pilgrimage destination for hundreds of years," says David Adkins, an expert, during a free talk that aims to squeeze the cathedral’s 1,400-year history into 15 minutes.