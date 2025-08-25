Early morning is the best time to explore a new city. The cobbled streets of Canterbury are hushed, but I can sense the thrum of a new morning: pale pink rays lighting up the sky, the occasional ring of a bicycle bell, and the echo of thudding footsteps of joggers.
Early morning is the best time to explore a new city. The cobbled streets of Canterbury are hushed, but I can sense the thrum of a new morning: pale pink rays lighting up the sky, the occasional ring of a bicycle bell, and the echo of thudding footsteps of joggers.
I explore the shadowed lanes, the half-timbered houses, and old city walls as Canterbury sheds its blanket of darkness. But no matter where I go, the cathedral is never far, its great spire rising above rooftops as it stands guard like a timeless sentinel.
I explore the shadowed lanes, the half-timbered houses, and old city walls as Canterbury sheds its blanket of darkness. But no matter where I go, the cathedral is never far, its great spire rising above rooftops as it stands guard like a timeless sentinel.
The Canterbury area in the county of Kent has been inhabited since prehistoric times. The main settlement of the Celtic tribe of the Cantiaci, it was captured by the Romans in the 1st century AD and named Durovernum Cantiacorum. Over centuries, the historic town has become known for its beating heart: Canterbury Cathedral. A masterpiece of Gothic architecture, with soaring pointed arches, intricate stone carvings and stunning stained glass windows, the cathedral’s vaulted ceilings and towering pinnacle draw the eye upward. “The cathedral, the primary ecclesiastical centre of England, has been a major pilgrimage destination for hundreds of years," says David Adkins, an expert, during a free talk that aims to squeeze the cathedral’s 1,400-year history into 15 minutes.
In 597 AD, St Augustine was sent by Pope Gregory the Great to bring Christianity to the Anglo-Saxons in southern England. He founded the first cathedral in England in Canterbury, at the site of the present structure. “The seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Church, has been reconstructed since 1070. Successive Archbishops rebuilt it from 12th century onwards, in the new Gothic style," Adkins says. The murder of Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury, in 1170, after a long-standing disagreement with King Henry II brought the cathedral to the fore.
Canterbury Cathedral is now part of a Unesco World Heritage Site along with the ruins of St Augustine’s Abbey, where the early Anglo-Saxon kings of Kent were buried, and the modest St Martin’s, the longest church in continuous use in England.
But there’s much more to Canterbury than its soaring cathedral and ecclesiastical legacy.
Located on the Stour River, the city is a vibrant mix of culture and heritage, all nestling within cobbled streets and timber-framed buildings that seem from another era.
At Café No 35, a small restaurant in the heart of the city, I order a coffee and ask my server for insider tips on things to do. She raps out a list: “Walk down the King’s Mile, a historic stretch with independent boutiques, bookshops, cafés and galleries. Walk in the Westgate Gardens, one of England’s oldest public parks. Take in a show at Marlowe Theatre, named after Canterbury-born playwright Christopher Marlowe."
I decide on a mid-morning stroll at Westgate Gardens, where colourful blooms draw attention set as they are against the backdrop of the towers that once guarded the city entrance. A few thousand steps away, the Roman Museum offers a look at life nearly two millennia ago. Built around the remains of an ancient Roman townhouse, it showcases the remnants of a hypocaust, an ancient Roman underfloor heating system, preserved mosaic, and other exhibits.
That afternoon, I find that apart from being a dream destination for history lovers, Canterbury is also a foodie’s paradise. It’s where Michelin-starred restaurants and contemporary bistros rub shoulders with artisanal bakeries and street food. The city’s location in Kent means plenty of local produce and independent suppliers. I explore the Goods Shed, a bustling farmers’ market housed in a former railway goods shed and its restaurant, but zero in on the award-winning Corner House for dinner. Housed in a restored medieval pub, the wood-panelled dining area has ancient beams and old photos. Charles Dickens is said to have been among its patrons, I learn, as I tuck into marinated olives, courgette and ricotta fritters, and herb crumb rake with grilled baby gem, warm tartare sauce and triple cooked chips.
The next evening calls for a leafy, languid exploration of the city, on a punting tour along the river. Punting in the UK dates back to the 16th century. Once used to transport cargo and livestock along inland waterways, it soon transitioned into a recreational activity synonymous with the English summer.
Droplets descend from the sky as I step into a traditional punt. “Raj, naam toh suna hoga," says the smiling Indian student as he offers me his hand. Raj, the “punter" helming our afternoon adventure, points out the many sights as we depart from Westgate Bridge, winding through the scenic Westgate Gardens and gliding past the iconic cathedral.
As we wind back to Westgate Towers, the largest surviving city gates in England, Raj gives us an etymology lesson on the word “canter". “Visiting pilgrims would hurry to enter the gates before they closed at night; that led to the phrase ‘to go at a Canterbury pace’—and subsequently canter," he says.
As we walk back to our hotel, I feel more peace than pace. Canterbury may be anchored by its storied cathedral, but its magic lies in the layers beyond—quiet gardens, crooked bookshops, riverside strolls, and centuries of stories. It’s a city that invites you to slow down, look closer, and stay just a little longer.