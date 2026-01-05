The hidden challenge of moving up at work and how to survive the shift

When Aarav Banerjee, 34, was promoted from marketing associate to manager at a Bengaluru startup, he thought the hardest part of his career was behind him. He rose up the ranks, got a cabin and a raise.

Within weeks, he realised the challenge wasn’t earning the promotion; it was learning how to work within his new role. “In my previous position, success was measured by how well I executed campaigns. My job was about creating content, analysing metrics and overseeing projects,” he says. But stepping into management demanded guiding a team, setting priorities, and thinking strategically. The breaking point came when a key product launch was delayed because he had been juggling execution and management simultaneously. “I thought I needed to oversee every detail to make sure things went right,” he recalls. “But in doing so, I was running the campaign myself, instead of running the team.”

This scenario is far from unique. Many professionals cling to the routines that defined their past success, believing that the skills that got them promoted will serve them in their new role. “The danger is that promotions, instead of opening doors, become cages of familiar patterns. Leadership isn’t about doing more; it’s about thinking differently,” says Anu Bagga, a Delhi-based independent career coach.

The Unseen Trap Most employees do not realise that these habits are ingrained in them. It’s almost natural for them to continue responding to emails themselves, overseeing tasks personally, or relying on outdated processes—until a problem arises.

Bagga notes that this ‘old role bias’ is psychological rather than laziness. Humans are hardwired to rely on what has worked in the past. The challenge of a new role is that the old ways rarely scale. “Leadership is no longer about output; it’s about outcomes, impact and influence. The work shifts from doing to guiding, from completing tasks to shaping decisions, and from following processes to designing them,” she adds.

Meera Sinha, 35, who moved from product lead to senior product manager at a Mumbai-based multinational, had excelled in her previous role by being deeply involved in every feature her team built. In her new role, she found herself micromanaging again. “I kept thinking, ‘If I don’t do it myself, it won’t get done properly,’” she admits. “The moment I stopped doing that and started guiding others, I realised my impact multiplied—not just on projects, but on people too,” she says.

Even seasoned leaders encounter this trap. Sunita Sharma, 50, had spent decades as an HR business partner before stepping into the head of people and culture role at a Delhi-based corporate. She relied on the same procedural mindset she had perfected over years. However, the position demanded innovation and cultural influence, not just compliance. “Stepping into this role meant stepping out of old habits. I had to focus on shaping the organisation’s future, not just maintaining the past,” she says.

Another example is Rohan Mehta, 42, who transitioned from a senior finance analyst to finance director in a Bengaluru-based tech firm. Initially, he continued running reports personally, believing no one else could match his accuracy. The problem arose when the quarterly board review revealed inconsistencies in reporting—his team had not been prepared because he was doing much of the work himself. “Seeing the team underprepared because I hadn’t delegated properly was a wake-up call,” he says.

Enable Others Letting go after a promotion isn’t an isolated decision; it’s a deliberate process of unlearning habits that once defined your success. Bagga explains that many professionals fall into the trap of equating effort with effectiveness. “In earlier roles, being hands-on and controlling every task may have worked. But leadership requires something else,” she says. “Recognising which habits to retain and which to release is the first step toward inhabiting a new role.”

Another critical aspect is shifting focus from execution to enabling others. Leaders must prioritise delegation, mentorship, and long-term vision over daily task management. Bagga points out, “It’s less about doing everything yourself and more about creating the environment for your team to succeed. That’s where real impact lies.” This requires professionals to consciously redefine what success means at a higher level, moving away from immediate outputs to broader, long-term outcomes.

Equally important is the willingness to challenge familiar patterns and embrace uncertainty. Promotions often come with increased visibility, higher stakes, and complex dynamics. Clinging to old methods may feel safe, but it can silently limit growth. “Leaders who are willing to experiment, seek feedback and adapt are the ones who can make the leap from manager to leader,” Bagga adds.

Finally, letting go is an ongoing process. It requires reflection, intentional habit-building, and sometimes external guidance. Professionals who actively seek mentorship, cultivate new ways of working, and consistently reassess their approach are more likely to succeed in senior roles. “Rather than seeing a promotion as a reward for past performance, it becomes an opportunity to transform how one thinks, acts, and leads,” suggests Bagga.

Navigating the transition Experts and employees alike stress the importance of being intentional about the shift. Banerjee advises, “Start by asking yourself which parts of your old role you’re holding onto. I realised I was still doing the work I used to love, but it wasn’t helping my team grow. Delegating even small tasks made a huge difference.”

For Sinha, the challenge was less about timing and more about perspective. “I kept trying to be everywhere at once,” she admits. “The moment I prioritised a few critical areas and let my team take ownership of the rest, everything shifted.”

Bagga stresses that feedback and reflection are vital during this transition. “New roles give you an opportunity to redefine success,” she says. “Check in regularly with your team and mentors. Ask what’s working, what isn’t, and where old habits might be holding you back. That reflection helps you course-correct before patterns become entrenched.”

Even with strategy and feedback, the shift takes time. Sharma notes, “Mistakes are part of the process. Your first few months will feel awkward. Growth comes from letting go of what worked before and embracing the new responsibilities fully.”

