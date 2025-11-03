The three essential steps to designing a 50-year career
Longevity in the workplace demands physical fitness, mental toughness, and intellectual honesty
Australia has revised its retirement age to 67, much on the lines of Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, and even France, after protests. The argument is that if people are living longer and healthier, they must contribute to the economy more actively.
The situation is exacerbated by the lower fertility rates in many of these countries. Japan is emblematic of this phenomenon, where roughly 14% of its workforce is 65 and older. The employment rate in the 60+ age group is one of the highest in the world: 65-69 years (52%), 70-74 years (34%), and above 75 years (11.4%). And the fertility rate hovers at 1.2, one of the lowest amongst the world’s developed countries. It is a different story altogether that Japanese can pull this off owing to their healthy lifestyles, food habits and social structure.