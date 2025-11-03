The three essential steps to designing a 50-year career

Fitness Matters

If you are looking at a career spanning 40-50 years, physical fitness is a must. That starts by treating your body as an asset, and not a resource. You do this by taking care of what you eat, how much you sleep, and respecting your daily constitutional. During your 20s and 30s, your body can take the abuse, but as you age your body recoils, for the body keeps the score. A healthy body is the foundation on which a tough mind is built.