Plan to make a big career move? Think small

Sapna Prasad is in a dilemma. The 38-year-old wants to take a sabbatical for a year to take care of her ailing mother but believes it might affect her future job prospects. “I seriously don’t know what to do," says the marketing and communications head at a Mumbai-based multinational. Earlier this year, Prasad got a promotion and a good pay hike, and she isn’t too keen to “spoil her work rhythm". “There’s just so much anxiety on all fronts. Mom needs attention and I have enough savings to last me more than a year, but what if I become irrelevant at work after a year of not working and being visible?"

Often people, like Prasad, are forced to make a big career move, like consider a sabbatical—or an extended break from work that may span anywhere from two months to a year—for personal reasons. Or, relocate and adjust to a new city with their partner. Or, just quit as a way to resist the “work, work, work" culture, and relax and recharge.

“In my experience, one of the most common reasons for a career break is to relocate with a spouse. Some individuals make a big career move because they feel dissatisfied with their work graph and plan to do something else," says Neelima Chakara, executive coach and founder of PurposeLadder that helps individuals plan their career better. “A few also take some time off to upskill and fast track their career."

So, what are the things one needs to keep in mind while planning a big career move? Firstly, take it slow.

For Sharan Sharma, 41, leaving his cushy corporate job in the financial services sector wasn’t easy. He wanted to explore the world of data science, which meant pursuing a course to upgrade his skillset. “The most difficult step was to move to the US for two years, leaving behind my wife and kids in Bengaluru. I felt I was being selfish but after discussing it with my spouse, I realised it was now or never," says the newly minted data science professional.

What helped him was taking adequate time to think through the “big decision", besides seeking advice from close friends and family, Sharma says.

Sudipto Sengupta, too, took a months-long break after leaving his job as a full-time employee at a media company, and start work on establishing his own startup.

“It’s always good to buy time," says Sengupta, the founder and chief executive of The Healthy Indian Project, a health information platform. “That is when your mind will be able to see the bigger picture more clearly."

The big picture

The rationale behind the big career move decision—whether it’s taking a sabbatical for caregiving responsibilities, studies or fighting burnout, or leaving a long-held job to find a new one—should be more logical than emotional and needs to be vetted in terms of personal and professional gains and losses, says Seetha Pachchhapur, assistant professor (human resources management), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai.

“This decision cannot be taken in a reactive and hurried mode," says Pachchhapur. “One needs to exercise due diligence before taking the decision."

Secondly, plan your finances well and ensure that you remain financially comfortable till at least six months after your career break is over, so that there’s a buffer till you’re back in the office, suggest experts.

Being aware of the market situation is also a crucial move before finalising anything. This includes analysing one’s industry and employment scenario, and having a realistic impression about your present and future potential.

Many professionals believe they must make an “either-or" choice. They base their decision on what they do not want rather than what they seek, says Chakara. “For instance, people believe upskilling means acquiring another degree. Think carefully if a career break is the best option at this point. Also, remain flexible, open-minded and curious to make the right decision," she recommends.

Also read: Why design thinking is broken and how to fix it

For those who do not enjoy their current work, Chakara suggests reflecting on what they would like to pursue. Some questions to reflect on are “What skills do you need to acquire?"; “How can you steadily bridge the gap between where you are and where you want to be?"

To get all the answers regarding a big career move, take a pen and a notepad and list down the pros and cons, and the unknown. For it’s important to consider the trade-off.

“Putting it on the paper clears the mind and allows you to think better. Your aim should be to reduce the ‘unknown’ as much as possible through research and gradually move them to either pro or cons," Sengupta says. “Once you have the unknown list cleared out, you will find the decision making process easy."

What if your big career move is simply to leave your current job, where you have spent decades, and move to another company for a more senior role and better pay?

Swati Dhir, associate professor (organisational behaviour and human resources), International Management Institute, Delhi, offers a simple answer: “Assess the scope of work. The new role should offer more meaningful and challenging work compared to your current position. It’s also crucial to evaluate the person-job fit, ensuring that your skills and abilities match the demands of the job."

Another important criteria while making a job switch, especially at a senior level, is to understand the learning opportunities associated with the role you are considering.

“In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, particularly with advancements like generative AI (artificial intelligence), it’s essential that the new role contributes to your learning and growth," says Dhir. Besides a bigger salary, “a job change should support your professional development and enhance your long-term career trajectory."

Thinking inward

When the decision is so monumental, one is bound to feel anxious. The first thing to do in such a case is to acknowledge the stress and anxiousness. “Notice how it’s coming up. There is often an underlying feeling with anxiety. Try to get in touch with that feeling and how it is impacting your body," says psychologist Akanksha Singh Chandele. “Practise some body-based tools to regulate anxiety. They don’t just have to be breathing activities but also mindfulness-based exercises."

Reaching out to family, friends, mentors, even career coaches, is also helpful to go through this transition, says Chandele. “It does not have to be an isolating journey."

Besides these steps, one also needs to stop pondering over a decision that’s already been made, especially when it comes to taking sabbaticals owing to caregiving responsibilities, says Sengupta. “Understand that not every situation would be in your control," Sengupta says. “If you are relaxed and focused, you will be able to face any adverse situation easily.

In case your decision backfires, having a contingency plan in place always helps. “Think of an alternative feasible career choice that you can fall back on," says Pachchhapur. “But one needs to have the courage and develop mental strength and preparedness that will go a long way in living with the decision whatever be the outcome."

Write to us at lounge@livemint.com

Also read: Finding life and business lessons in the kitchen