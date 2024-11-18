Plan to make a big career move? Think small

Sapna Prasad is in a dilemma. The 38-year-old wants to take a sabbatical for a year to take care of her ailing mother but believes it might affect her future job prospects. “I seriously don’t know what to do," says the marketing and communications head at a Mumbai-based multinational. Earlier this year, Prasad got a promotion and a good pay hike, and she isn’t too keen to “spoil her work rhythm". “There’s just so much anxiety on all fronts. Mom needs attention and I have enough savings to last me more than a year, but what if I become irrelevant at work after a year of not working and being visible?"