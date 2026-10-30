Contemporary cartographers are correcting maps, but the fight over who gets represented is far from over

In September, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the “Correct the Map” resolution with the aim to replace the widely used Mercator Projection of the world map, created in 1569 by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator, with a version that is more closely aligned to reality.
The Mercator Projection, familiar to generations from the atlases and globes studied in classrooms across the world, shows Africa as roughly the same size as Greenland when the continent is around 14 times larger than the Danish territory. Togo, which spearheaded the #CorrecttheMap campaign for fairer representation based on the 2018 Equal Earth design, said that this mismatch has “had lasting cognitive, education, cultural, geopolitical and socioeconomic effects”, especially on people from the Global South. The UN’s move to correct this “cartographic colonialism”, a report in The Guardian said, “will help to reverse perceptions of Africa and decolonize global curriculums.”
Territorial discrepancy is the most obviously visible aspect of the problem of cartographic representations. But cartography, as a contemporary discipline, is evolving to manifest less conspicuous modes of inequality. In a world caught in the throes of the climate crisis, maps cannot be read as fixed points of reference any longer. As landscapes shift, disappear, and change shapes under the influence of extreme weather events, maps must reflect the flux and its impact.
“The cartography we learn in schools provides us with information. Those maps don’t necessarily tell a story,” says Raj Bhagat Palanichamy, a geo-analytics expert at the World Resources Institute (WRI), India. “Data-driven decision-making is now heavily reliant on maps and spatial analysis. It’s not just about giving out the information but also generating insights, based on which actions can be taken.” For example, the map of a country, say Nepal, isn’t merely a source of topographic information any longer. The contemporary science of cartography can tell us which areas are prone to landslides or heavy rainfall so that there is better preparedness for any future natural disasters.
Connecting the dots
The pioneer of geospatial mapping in India is C.E. Info Systems, better known as MapmyIndia (now also called Mappls after its flagship consumer navigation and tracking app), founded in 1995, three years before Google came into existence. In its initial years, led by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma, it did not have the benefit of satellite imagery and instead relied heavily on manual, feet-on-street data collection, says Rakhi Prasad, board member of MapmyIndia Mappls. “Mapping has now become much more real-time oriented.”
Whether it’s a new restaurant that has opened in the neighbourhood, a building that has come up, or a bridge that has been washed away by flood, there is a continuous technological process in the back-end now mapping the real world as we see it and bringing it to a platform we can use, such as an app on a mobile phone or other connected devices.
“When you add the element of climate disaster, be it a flood or an earthquake, that’s where continuous updating by mapping companies can play a major role in managing the impact,” Prasad says. “For instance, how can traffic be re-routed because a road no longer exists or isn’t accessible?” As layers of social, economic, and spatial data get added to maps, there is a deepening of “location intelligence” that can yield hyper-local information.
In an interview with Mint in 2022, Rakesh Verma spoke of the granularity of the data produced by his company as compared to Google Maps, which relied heavily on crowdsourcing data. The latter often led users to places that do not exist, or made four-wheeler drivers go into narrow roads since much of the data had been provided by two-wheeler riders. “You won’t see that on MapmyIndia,” he said. “Our surveyors have walked and driven millions of kilometres using professional survey equipment and moderated (the data) in the office.”
This unique access to primary data enabled the company to play major roles during times of crisis and unforeseen emergencies. During the covid-19 pandemic, for instance, MapmyIndia integrated with the Cowin app to enable citizens to find vaccination centres closest to them. In 2016, when ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes were demonetized by the government of India, the company built an app to help State Bank of India track its ATMs. “MapmyIndia was able to give them the app in flat two days since it already had a vast repository of data,” Prasad says. “The legwork of the early years paid off.”
Spatial data analytics and research organizations like the Bengaluru-headquartered MapSolve AI, founded in 2022 by Krishnachandran Balakrishnan and Teja Malladi, are also taking strides to add more layers to maps to help better policy making. “Datasets that exist in the public domain may not always be accurate for the local context,” says Malladi. “Say, if you want to find out which parts of a city are most populated, you will need to refer to residential and commercial land use data. But such data are collected usually based on district-level boundaries, while citizens may be using sub-district boundaries to define their location.” Which means the population density of a district may not be evenly spread all through but concentrated in pockets that conventional 2D maps won’t be able to capture.
“To be able to generate a more accurate understanding of the population, we need to understand the city in three dimensions,” Malladi says. “Take, for example, an apartment complex and a G+1 house. If you look at these buildings on a 2D map, you’ll assign the same population value to each. But the moment you see the two as 3D spaces, you are looking beyond built-up areas and have a different view of the floor space, which gives you a much more accurate estimate of the number of people living or working in a place.” Such tools are especially useful for urban planning policy and disaster preparedness in a country like India where official Census data, last published in 2011, is now 15 years out of date.
Mapsolve AI has been working on 3D mapping for a range of use cases, says Malladi, from transport-oriented development projects in Bengaluru (setting up a metro station at a location, for instance, requires an immersive understanding of population around the area, across parameters like walking and driving distances from people’s homes and offices) to enabling flood preparedness and relief in cities like Hyderabad (going beyond models predicting the likelihood of flooding to identifying ground-level vulnerabilities).
“Recently HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) removed several trucks of silt and solid waste (including plastic, wires, cables, pillows, sofas and construction debris) from drains across the city,” Malladi says. “While a standard modelling exercise may indicate a drain in a particular part of the city with a certain capacity for drainage, the ground reality shows that the drain won’t be of any help in a flood situation.” Instead, he suggests a three-phase approach to map urban floods: planning, preparedness and relief.
The planning phase not only accounts for high-risk flood zones but also maps the kinds of buildings that exist in a locality. “Let’s say, there are 10 buildings in the area, of which five are one-floor high and five have two floors. In a flooding situation, you know that people living in at least five buildings have no place to take shelter, while the rest at least have the option of moving to a higher level.” In such cases, 3D maps can help with better preparedness to provide relief to the most vulnerable.
By the same logic, in a city like Gurugram, which experiences seasonal floods annually, the impact is felt unevenly across populations. People who live in high-rises may not have power supply or find it hard to access food and other deliveries but are unlikely to have their homes flooded. “At most, their cars may get flooded because of basement parking filling up with water,” Malladi says. On the other hand, those who live close to the ground, in economically depressed pockets or otherwise, are likely to have their homes flooded, and their belongings destroyed. “The old way of thinking that only the poor are affected by flood no longer applies,” Malladi says. “Rather, what happens after a flood—how people are able to come back from it—that’s the pressing concern now.”
Making inequality visible
“When we conduct geospatial analysis, we have to be cautious about the data we are using and what it represents,” Palanichamy says, building on Malladi’s thoughts. “We need to run a series of checks to determine what we call differential vulnerability.”
The idea is illustrated by Beyond the Thermometer, one of the many projects on heat mapping done by WRI, published in May. A crucial finding of the study is that the effect of heat is strikingly different across demographics, depending on the work they do, gender, age, time of exposure, income, and so on. Long-term implications of heat exposure now forecast population-wise trends, too.
A 2025 paper by Kathryn McMahon, Kathy Baylis, Stuart Sweeney and Chris Funk found that extreme heat combined with high humidity during pregnancy is far more damaging to a child’s growth than high temperatures alone. The authors estimate that combined exposure to heat and humidity could contribute to more than 3 million additional cases of child stunting in South Asia by 2050. Modern maps can not only reveal gaps in official knowledge but also the lop-sidedness of public perception of climate risks.
Pratyush Tripathy, currently a PhD student at University of California, Santa Barbara, in the US, wrote a paper recently which mapped parts of India that “under-perceive the risks they are at” from floods. Based on a sample size of 10,704 adults, he analyzed historical flood data from across 633 districts in India to show a staggering 30% gap between perceived and assessed flood risk in 54.5% of districts. If states like Assam, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh under-perceive flooding risk, there is widespread over-perception in north, central and northeastern India.
A large part of this gap stems from systemic biases in maps produced in the Global North. As Tripathy explains, older maps relied heavily on optical satellites, which operate within the visible and infrared spectrum and, hence, captured a limited picture of global flooding. Unlike active remote sensing technologies like Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)—which uses microwaves to penetrate clouds and create high-resolution 2D and 3D images—optical satellites cannot see through dense cloud cover. Consequently, while flood events in drier regions like Texas might be easily captured, flooding in places like Bihar or Assam—where inundation is accompanied by persistent monsoonal clouds across the plains—often goes undetected. This creates a systematic under-representation of these regions on Western-produced maps.
“There are many global models that can simulate what a flood can look like in different parts of the world but most of them have been validated in the Western countries,” Tripathy adds. “The reliability of such modelling in Africa or Asia remains highly questionable because, at the end of the day, these are modelled outputs, not actual photographs on the ground.” In 2022, he and Malladi (both were affiliated with the Indian Institute of Human Settlements in Bengaluru at the time) created a web application called Global Flood Mapper, which allows users to generate flood maps using SAR data in real time—an example of democratizing mapping for public good.
In his dissertation, Tripathy hopes to look at the causal impact of floods on poverty in India. “We mostly talk about correlation, not causation, which is the hardest thing to establish,” he says. “I’m studying the impact of floods on human and economic outcome by putting a rupee value to losses that have followed flood events in a village or a sub-district (within a particular time period).”
One of the biggest hurdles in the process remains access to official data, much of which remains out of bounds to the public. Palanichamy also mentions the problem of secrecy around data disclosure, especially when the information is believed to be “sensitive”. “Yet, when data gets opened up, it can revolutionize a field, often in ways that the original owner of the data may never have imagined or intended it to be used,” he adds.
A case in point is the ubiquity of global positioning system, or GPS tracking, in our lives now, used for a variety of reasons, “from delivering your pizza to emergency medicine,” as Prasad puts it, to say nothing of navigation and other activities.
In recent memory, the Save Ennore Creek Campaign (SECC) in north Chennai is a living example of the power of publicly available data and the transformative potential of cartography when it is liberated from the fetters of officialdom and dominant narratives propagated by the State.
The origin, unfolding and outcome of this movement was documented in a scholarly article in 2025 by some of the stakeholders of the campaign, namely Nityanand Jayaraman, Lindsay Bremner, Karen Coelho, Pooja Kumar and Saravanan Kashinathan. The Ennore creek, located in the northern fringes of Chennai, has been compromised by the encroachment of heavy industries, with the complicity of the state government of Tamil Nadu, since the 1960s. Several fishing villages which drew sustenance from the creek had been protesting, since the 1990s, against the pollution and gradual colonization of Ennore.
Matters came to a head in 2011, when Kattukuppam and Mugatwarakuppam, two of the four fishing villages in the area, were incorporated into Chennai’s municipal boundaries. In 2014, activists from the Vetiver Collective, an informal social justice group, joined hands with the fishers to fight against the government’s misuse of authority. The tool that became a rallying point with the protesters was the map of the region as it had been experienced by the fisher community for decades, as opposed to the official version that had been manufactured by the state to further corporate interests.
In 1997, when the government of Tamil Nadu announced its intention of acquiring 7,155.95 acres of protected wetlands in Ennore to set up a Petrochemical Park, it had classified the area as “land” even though the fisher communities strongly differed. After years of protest, in 2018, in a desperate act of solidarity, the latter stood in several feet of water to stage a “neer satyagraham” (a demonstration in water to prove the truth) and refute the official claim.
Further, the community sought legitimacy for pre-determined fishing stations, or paadus (described by Jayaraman and his co-authors as “a time-tested commons governance regime”), that the officials tasked to make state-sanctioned maps would never be able to understand. “The paadu system, and its uncertain, non-linear, tidal, monsoonal space-time belong to a different world, known only to the fishers,” Jayaraman and his co-authors write, “and communicated through everyday encounters and interactions with other fishers.”