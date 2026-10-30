Contemporary cartographers are correcting maps, but the fight over who gets represented is far from over

“To be able to generate a more accurate understanding of the population, we need to understand the city in three dimensions,” Malladi says. “Take, for example, an apartment complex and a G+1 house. If you look at these buildings on a 2D map, you’ll assign the same population value to each. But the moment you see the two as 3D spaces, you are looking beyond built-up areas and have a different view of the floor space, which gives you a much more accurate estimate of the number of people living or working in a place.” Such tools are especially useful for urban planning policy and disaster preparedness in a country like India where official Census data, last published in 2011, is now 15 years out of date.