Contemporary cartographers are correcting maps, but the fight over who gets represented is far from over

The Mercator Projection, familiar to generations from the atlases and globes studied in classrooms across the world, shows Africa as roughly the same size as Greenland when the continent is around 14 times larger than the Danish territory. Togo, which spearheaded the #CorrecttheMap campaign for fairer representation based on the 2018 Equal Earth design, said that this mismatch has “had lasting cognitive, education, cultural, geopolitical and socioeconomic effects”, especially on people from the Global South. The UN’s move to correct this “cartographic colonialism”, a report in The Guardian said, “will help to reverse perceptions of Africa and decolonize global curriculums.”