What every cat owner should know about feline diabetes

India is often called the diabetes capital of the world, with over 100 million people living with the condition. But if you ask pet parents whether their cat could get diabetes, they’d be surprised. Feline diabetes is far more common than people realise and in many ways, it mirrors the disease in humans, right down to the causes and lifestyle risks.

I met Simba, a 10-year-old ginger cat, when his owner brought him in because he had been drinking so much water that his litter tray was filling up twice as fast as usual. He had also lost weight despite eating more than ever, and his immaculate coat had become scruffy. His owner had chalked it up to “old age" until she found him once drinking water for five minutes without moving. A blood and urine test confirmed that he had diabetes mellitus.

In cats, diabetes occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin or cannot use the insulin it makes effectively. Insulin allows cells to absorb glucose from the blood and use it for energy. Without it, glucose builds up in the blood leading to the symptoms we see: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, increased appetite and a general decline in condition.

The Indian context makes feline diabetes more concerning. As in humans, the two biggest risk factors are diet and inactivity. Many urban Indian cats live entirely indoors without enough space to play. If they are also being fed calorie-rich diets, weight gain is inevitable. Obesity is one of the strongest predictors of feline diabetes.

Breed and age also play a role. Middle-aged to older cats are more likely to develop diabetes. Male cats seem to be at slightly higher risk than females. Chronic pancreatitis, certain medication like long-term steroids, and other hormonal conditions such as hyperthyroidism can also tip the balance. One of the challenges in diagnosing feline diabetes is that many early symptoms are missed or mistaken for something else. Increased thirst may be attributed to hot weather. Weight loss could be seen as a sign of “getting fitter" or simply ageing. Cats are often brought in only when they become lethargic or stop eating by which time the disease is advanced.

Left untreated, diabetes can lead to life-threatening complications. One of these is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a state where the body, unable to use glucose, starts breaking down fat for energy. Cats with DKA are often very sick with vomiting, dehydration, rapid breathing and weakness. Another long-term complication is diabetic neuropathy where high blood sugar damages nerves, often in the hind legs. Affected cats may walk with their hocks (the equivalent of our ankles) dropped close to the ground.

But feline diabetes is manageable and, in some cases, reversible. Management almost always involves insulin injections. This is the point where many owners recoil, imagining the ordeal of jabbing their cat. In reality, most cats tolerate insulin injections far better than we expect. The needles are fine, the injection volume is tiny, and with a bit of practice, it becomes routine.

Alongside insulin, diet is key. Cats are obligate carnivores and are not designed to process high-carb diets. Feeding a diet that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates helps regulate blood sugar.

Monitoring is another key element. Traditionally, vets have relied on periodic blood tests to track glucose control. Increasingly, continuous glucose monitoring devices are being used in cats as well. These small sensors sit on the skin and transmit glucose readings to an app.

Prevention, of course, is better than cure. Keeping your cat lean is the best thing you can do to reduce their risk. Regular play sessions can go a long way, especially for indoor cats. Using puzzle feeders or hiding small portions of food around the house encourages both mental and physical activity. Avoid free-feeding and be mindful of treats as many commercial cat treats are high in carbs.

