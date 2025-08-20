What every cat owner should know about feline diabetes
Keeping a cat active with lots of play and feeding a diet rich in protein is key to preventing feline diabetes
India is often called the diabetes capital of the world, with over 100 million people living with the condition. But if you ask pet parents whether their cat could get diabetes, they’d be surprised. Feline diabetes is far more common than people realise and in many ways, it mirrors the disease in humans, right down to the causes and lifestyle risks.