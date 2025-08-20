What every cat owner should know about feline diabetes

Breed and age also play a role. Middle-aged to older cats are more likely to develop diabetes. Male cats seem to be at slightly higher risk than females. Chronic pancreatitis, certain medication like long-term steroids, and other hormonal conditions such as hyperthyroidism can also tip the balance. One of the challenges in diagnosing feline diabetes is that many early symptoms are missed or mistaken for something else. Increased thirst may be attributed to hot weather. Weight loss could be seen as a sign of “getting fitter" or simply ageing. Cats are often brought in only when they become lethargic or stop eating by which time the disease is advanced.