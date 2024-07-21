‘Chabutaras’: A symbol of Ahmedabad's ancient birdfeeding tradition
SummaryAhmedabad's forgotten bird feeders called ‘chabutaras’, once a symbol of community and compassion, now stand as poignant reminders of a bygone era
Across the historic city of Ahmedabad, the chabutara (also known as parabadi) is ubiquitous. They are in plain sight, standing in all their grandeur, like forgotten gems of the past. Chabutaras are 11-22ft tall structures made of wood, stone or concrete, designed specifically for birds. These traditional bird-feeders, though slightly outlandish looking, are an intrinsic part of the city’s visual and cultural lexicon.
Ahmedabad is a city with an admirable population of sparrows, mynas, pigeons, old world babblers and purple sunbirds. The chabutara is where locals place water and seeds for the feathered itinerants. The structures enable the birds to seek refuge from harsh sunlight or battering rain. “There are said to be over 300 chabutaras in Ahmedabad, of which 120 come under the walled city," says Ahmedabad-born city enthusiast Mohammed Ali Turner, who conducts heritage walks under the Walkipedia banner.