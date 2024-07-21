‘Chabutaras’: A symbol of Ahmedabad's ancient birdfeeding tradition

However, there are a few chabutaras that continue to be looked after by the community members. The 2001 Bhuj earthquake deeply impacted parts of Ahmedabad. Several architectural structures, including certain chabutaras, were on the verge of crumbling. Turner explains how residents in the pols came up with inventive ways of preserving these traditional bird-feeders, including one that is located within a pol near the Kalupur Swaminarayan temple. “This particular chabutara is painted in several colours, and carries iconography of dancers dancing with different mudras," explains Turner. “However, it was in a very poor condition—some of its iconographic dragons were damaged." To prevent the chabutara from completely falling apart, the community members strengthened its slender pole by constructing a solid semi-circular pillar around it. “To save the structure, they built an Ambe maa temple right under the chabutara in 2003, to give it extra support from below," he explains.