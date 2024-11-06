Stories in stone: Champaner, Gujarat’s 'forgotten city'
SummaryThe monuments of this UNESCO World Heritage Site showcase a perfect blend of Indo-Saracenic architecture
I first visited Champaner as a student of architecture in 1998. The sun was beating down as we settled in to sketch the imposing Jami Masjid, which became a model for mosque architecture across the subcontinent. I returned to Gujarat’s forgotten city last month, two decades later, to find it the way we had left it: peaceful, picturesque, and deserted.
Spread over 3,280 acres, the Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park is located around a historical city founded in the 8th century by Vanraj Chavda, the most prominent king of the Chavda dynasty. Located 49km from Vadodara, it was designated a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2004. The fortifications, monuments, mosques, tombs, arches, stepwells, tanks, cemeteries and gates, a perfect blend of Indo-Saracenic architecture, span the 8-14th centuries. “(Champaner) is 2,000 years of history," says architect Karan Grover, who was on the committee lobbying for Unesco Heritage status.