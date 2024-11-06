Stories in stone: Champaner, Gujarat’s 'forgotten city'

How can the rich past be preserved in the present? Birwa Qureshi seems to have found an answer with Crraft of Art, an initiative that aims to reintroduce monuments to people. Last year, the CEPT-trained designer, who has organised 35 monument-focused performance festivals over the last 15 years, organised the Champaner Festival, to facilitate rediscovery of age-old monuments. “Champaner was on my mind for almost a decade but seemed daunting as it’s not a solitary monument; it’s an entire site," she says. Keen to present the historical site in a way it has not been seen before, she worked to create a “focal point" with a music festival. The day-long festival spotlighted 150 artists in simultaneous performances at six monuments, including Ek Minar ni Masjid, Sakar Khan Dargah and the Citadel. “The finale was at Jami Masjid and we also ran an exhibition showcasing archaeologist Sir John Hubert Marshall’s work," she says.