Dutch legend Ruud Gullit: How football DNA shaped this year's Champions League semifinalists
SummaryIn an exclusive interview with Lounge, Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit breaks down the Champions League semifinals, celebrating club identity, attacking football, and the return of football DNA
The semi-finalists for this year's Champions League are a surprising mix of teams that worked through their adversities and found their identities over the course of the season—a journey that has thrilled Ruud Gullit.
“I'm so happy for them," the Dutch football legend said, "and what makes me happier is that all four teams play attacking football."
Gullit, who once formed one of the game’s most feared attacking trios with Marco Van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, is a staunchadvocate of "Total Football", the flowing, attack-minded, space-exploiting, mode of play masterminded by fellow Dutch legend, the late Johann Cruyff.