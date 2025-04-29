Inter is the most defensive one, playing a 3-5-2 with very strong defence, because they are an Italian team of course, but even they attack very well. Arsenal, PSG and Barcelona all play 4-3-3, and among them I think PSG have a little bit more power in the way they play. They all need to play at their tempo, keep the ball, stick with their tactics and just give it their all. The two teams with the young players, Barcelona and PSG, who I’m most excited about and I’m looking forward to seeing them play.