Climbing the Shining Mountain: How a 1976 climb in Garhwal changed Himalayan mountaineering forever

It’s a preposterous plan. Still, if you do get up, it’ll be the hardest thing that has been done in the Himalayas.” —Sir Chris Bonington, 1975.
On 15 May 1982, two British climbers set out from the Advance Base Camp (around 6,200 metres) on the north side of Everest to make a bid for the summit by the unclimbed Northeast Ridge, through the jagged Pinnacles. Two days later, while scanning through a telescope in the shadowy light of dusk, expedition leader Chris Bonington along with climber Adrian Gordon spotted two tiny figures on the crest of the ridge, moving painfully slow at an altitude of around 8,200m.
The two climbers, Peter Boardman and Joe Tasker, slowly disappeared behind the ridges of the Second Pinnacle, never to be seen again.
Boardman’s body was found in the spring of 1992 by members of a Japanese-Kazakh expedition just beyond where he was last seen. It was as if he had curled up in the snow and gone to sleep. Tasker’s body remains missing. We shall never know what happened to these two gifted climbers on that inhospitable ridge of Everest.
Boardman and Tasker left behind a legacy of brilliant, pathbreaking climbs, but the one that immortalised them was an audacious climb, 50 years ago, in Garhwal. Boardman and Tasker’s ascent of Changabang, 22,520ft, in 1976 became one of the greatest feats of Himalayan mountaineering.
The resulting book by Boardman, The Shining Mountain (1978), is equally revered as one of the best mountaineering accounts ever written. In 1983, the Boardman Tasker Prize for Mountain Literature was established in their memory, and it is considered the highest literary accolade that a mountain writer can hope to win.
A DIFFICULT APPROACH
It was Tasker who first came up with the idea of climbing Changabang in the inner Nanda Devi sanctuary. While descending after a successful attempt at the neighbouring Dunagiri in 1975, Tasker saw before him the entire west wall of Changabang. He took the famous photograph that is on the cover of The Shining Mountain. That view ignited in Tasker a plan to climb the west wall and led to the 1976 expedition with Boardman.
By then, Changabang had become a prized ascent for mountaineers. The first ascent was by an Indo-British expedition in June 1974, led by Chris Bonington and Lt Col. Balwant Sandhu of the Indian Army, via the easier Southeast Face-East Ridge route. In June 1976, a six-man Japanese team, employing siege-like tactics (using fixed ropes all along the ridge), had climbed the peak by the Southwest Ridge. And around the same time as Boardman and Tasker were climbing, a team from Britain was attempting the South Face of the mountain.
On arrival in Delhi on 23 August 1976, Boardman and Tasker were assigned a liaison officer from the Indian Air Force for their climb by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF). Operating on a shoestring budget, the three of them left on 29 August by train for Haridwar and then took a local bus all the way up the main pilgrim trail to Joshimath. On 2 September, they organised porters from Lata village, the traditional base for all expeditions entering the Nanda Devi Sanctuary, and left for the base camp.
A few days later, as the trail rounded the Rhamani glacier, a splendid spectacle of peaks came into view, including Kalanka, Hanuman, Rishi Kot and the sheer granite shark’s tooth of Changabang. On 7 September, the team arrived at a broad meadow at a height of 15,250ft, where they made their base camp. However, on arrival, the liaison officer announced that he was returning home and left with the porters, leaving the two climbers alone with their tent, equipment and food. As Boardman later wrote, “A bit of a lonely place to come for our summer holidays.”
Over the next week, the two of them ferried loads and ropes every day from base camp and established an advance base camp at 17,000ft. As they went up and down the glacier, the huge West Wall occupied their thoughts.
“Monsoon ice and snow still coated most of the mountain. The photographs… viewed in distant Britain, had held no hint of the massive, inhospitable atmosphere of this colossal wall. It confronted us like a petrified wave with ice dripping from its rim,” Tasker would later write.
On 14 September, the team left a note in a polythene bag at base camp, stating that they were off to climb Changabang and should be back in a few weeks. Over the next few days, they established Camp I on the ridge between the Rhamani and Bagini glaciers, at an altitude of 18,000ft.
THREE NIGHTS IN A HAMMOCK
The upper reaches of Changabang, particularly the “Barrier” and icefield on the West Wall, are extremely sheer, and do not have any suitable ledges wide enough to pitch a tent. Boardman and Tasker were aware of this, and had special hammocks built by a company in Oldham, England, which they used for the three nights on the face. It was necessary to test the hammocks in extreme cold conditions, so Tasker hit upon an ingenious idea. He was working in a cold storage unit in London at the time, so the duo spent spend nights in the hammocks in the cold storage in minus 15-20 degrees Celsius in their sleeping bags, much to the amusement of the staff.
On 29 September, they did their first hammock bivouac just below the Barrier, battered through the night by gusty winds and snow as the weather turned. Nights spent in a London ice storage were inadequate preparation for conditions on Changabang.
“The night was endless, uneasy and cold…Any change seemed desirable; our situation could not have been worse. Showers of spindrift poured down, squirting through the gaps between the cowl and the hammock, my feet were protruding and were numb and I was very uncomfortable,” wrote Tasker.
The team went on to do two further hammock bivouacs on the Icefield, just below Camp 2, on 30 September and 1 October, but finally the endless wind, the stormy conditions, the snow, the spindrift, the risk of frostbite and the inability to cook meals for three days called for a retreat from the mountain.
On 2 October, they staggered into their tent at advance base camp and collapsed. They next day they went down to the base camp. They remained there, recuperating and waiting for better weather. On 7 October, they set out for their final attempt. “We both wanted to go and finish it,” Tasker wrote. “There was no joy left in it—just hard work remaining…”
After taking a rest day at Camp 1 on 8 October, they left the next day, pulling the fixed ropes after them, reaching the Icefield. Here, luckily, they found a small ledge and were able to hack out a site for a tent which was their Camp 2 at around 20,000ft.
From here, they had to climb up through the sheer wall of the Upper Tower of Changabang, and for three days the two fixed around 1,000ft of rope, descending to Camp 2 every night to rest. The climbing was extremely technical and nerve wracking; the margin of error was extremely slim.
“I took the peg out and leaned sideways on the rope. But I had miscalculated the distance I was going to swing. I was soon hurtling through the air…Too late I tried to spin my legs around to take the impact, but was not fast enough and I crashed into a wall, vertically below the next anchor with a sickening thud…I had swung forty feet…stopped abruptly by a rock wall. No, nothing seemed to be broken,” Boardman wrote.
On the morning of 14 October, the winds roared outside their little tent at Camp 2. One such violent gust of wind nearly rolled Tasker over the ledge.
The climbers left Camp 2 around 6.30am, carrying very little for the summit push—a sleeping bag, a bivvy sack, a stove, a pan and some meagre rations. As they started climbing, the wind speed reached around 50 miles an hour. It was agonisingly cold, and the risk of severe frostbite was real: Boardman had to often unzip his heavy down suit and thrust his hands deep under his armpits to warm them.