Climbing the Shining Mountain: How a 1976 climb in Garhwal changed Himalayan mountaineering forever

THREE NIGHTS IN A HAMMOCK

The upper reaches of Changabang, particularly the “Barrier” and icefield on the West Wall, are extremely sheer, and do not have any suitable ledges wide enough to pitch a tent. Boardman and Tasker were aware of this, and had special hammocks built by a company in Oldham, England, which they used for the three nights on the face. It was necessary to test the hammocks in extreme cold conditions, so Tasker hit upon an ingenious idea. He was working in a cold storage unit in London at the time, so the duo spent spend nights in the hammocks in the cold storage in minus 15-20 degrees Celsius in their sleeping bags, much to the amusement of the staff.