Climbing the Shining Mountain: How a 1976 climb in Garhwal changed Himalayan mountaineering forever

On 15 May 1982, two British climbers set out from the Advance Base Camp (around 6,200 metres) on the north side of Everest to make a bid for the summit by the unclimbed Northeast Ridge, through the jagged Pinnacles. Two days later, while scanning through a telescope in the shadowy light of dusk, expedition leader Chris Bonington along with climber Adrian Gordon spotted two tiny figures on the crest of the ridge, moving painfully slow at an altitude of around 8,200m.