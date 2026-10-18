Climbing the Shining Mountain: How a 1976 climb in Garhwal changed Himalayan mountaineering forever

It’s a preposterous plan. Still, if you do get up, it’ll be the hardest thing that has been done in the Himalayas.” —Sir Chris Bonington, 1975.
It’s a preposterous plan. Still, if you do get up, it’ll be the hardest thing that has been done in the Himalayas.” —Sir Chris Bonington, 1975.
On 15 May 1982, two British climbers set out from the Advance Base Camp (around 6,200 metres) on the north side of Everest to make a bid for the summit by the unclimbed Northeast Ridge, through the jagged Pinnacles. Two days later, while scanning through a telescope in the shadowy light of dusk, expedition leader Chris Bonington along with climber Adrian Gordon spotted two tiny figures on the crest of the ridge, moving painfully slow at an altitude of around 8,200m.
On 15 May 1982, two British climbers set out from the Advance Base Camp (around 6,200 metres) on the north side of Everest to make a bid for the summit by the unclimbed Northeast Ridge, through the jagged Pinnacles. Two days later, while scanning through a telescope in the shadowy light of dusk, expedition leader Chris Bonington along with climber Adrian Gordon spotted two tiny figures on the crest of the ridge, moving painfully slow at an altitude of around 8,200m.
The two climbers, Peter Boardman and Joe Tasker, slowly disappeared behind the ridges of the Second Pinnacle, never to be seen again.
Boardman’s body was found in the spring of 1992 by members of a Japanese-Kazakh expedition just beyond where he was last seen. It was as if he had curled up in the snow and gone to sleep. Tasker’s body remains missing. We shall never know what happened to these two gifted climbers on that inhospitable ridge of Everest.
Boardman and Tasker left behind a legacy of brilliant, pathbreaking climbs, but the one that immortalised them was an audacious climb, 50 years ago, in Garhwal. Boardman and Tasker’s ascent of Changabang, 22,520ft, in 1976 became one of the greatest feats of Himalayan mountaineering.
The resulting book by Boardman, The Shining Mountain (1978), is equally revered as one of the best mountaineering accounts ever written. In 1983, the Boardman Tasker Prize for Mountain Literature was established in their memory, and it is considered the highest literary accolade that a mountain writer can hope to win.
A DIFFICULT APPROACH
It was Tasker who first came up with the idea of climbing Changabang in the inner Nanda Devi sanctuary. While descending after a successful attempt at the neighbouring Dunagiri in 1975, Tasker saw before him the entire west wall of Changabang. He took the famous photograph that is on the cover of The Shining Mountain. That view ignited in Tasker a plan to climb the west wall and led to the 1976 expedition with Boardman.
By then, Changabang had become a prized ascent for mountaineers. The first ascent was by an Indo-British expedition in June 1974, led by Chris Bonington and Lt Col. Balwant Sandhu of the Indian Army, via the easier Southeast Face-East Ridge route. In June 1976, a six-man Japanese team, employing siege-like tactics (using fixed ropes all along the ridge), had climbed the peak by the Southwest Ridge. And around the same time as Boardman and Tasker were climbing, a team from Britain was attempting the South Face of the mountain.
On arrival in Delhi on 23 August 1976, Boardman and Tasker were assigned a liaison officer from the Indian Air Force for their climb by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF). Operating on a shoestring budget, the three of them left on 29 August by train for Haridwar and then took a local bus all the way up the main pilgrim trail to Joshimath. On 2 September, they organised porters from Lata village, the traditional base for all expeditions entering the Nanda Devi Sanctuary, and left for the base camp.
A few days later, as the trail rounded the Rhamani glacier, a splendid spectacle of peaks came into view, including Kalanka, Hanuman, Rishi Kot and the sheer granite shark’s tooth of Changabang. On 7 September, the team arrived at a broad meadow at a height of 15,250ft, where they made their base camp. However, on arrival, the liaison officer announced that he was returning home and left with the porters, leaving the two climbers alone with their tent, equipment and food. As Boardman later wrote, “A bit of a lonely place to come for our summer holidays.”
Over the next week, the two of them ferried loads and ropes every day from base camp and established an advance base camp at 17,000ft. As they went up and down the glacier, the huge West Wall occupied their thoughts.
“Monsoon ice and snow still coated most of the mountain. The photographs… viewed in distant Britain, had held no hint of the massive, inhospitable atmosphere of this colossal wall. It confronted us like a petrified wave with ice dripping from its rim,” Tasker would later write.
On 14 September, the team left a note in a polythene bag at base camp, stating that they were off to climb Changabang and should be back in a few weeks. Over the next few days, they established Camp I on the ridge between the Rhamani and Bagini glaciers, at an altitude of 18,000ft.
THREE NIGHTS IN A HAMMOCK
The upper reaches of Changabang, particularly the “Barrier” and icefield on the West Wall, are extremely sheer, and do not have any suitable ledges wide enough to pitch a tent. Boardman and Tasker were aware of this, and had special hammocks built by a company in Oldham, England, which they used for the three nights on the face. It was necessary to test the hammocks in extreme cold conditions, so Tasker hit upon an ingenious idea. He was working in a cold storage unit in London at the time, so the duo spent spend nights in the hammocks in the cold storage in minus 15-20 degrees Celsius in their sleeping bags, much to the amusement of the staff.
On 29 September, they did their first hammock bivouac just below the Barrier, battered through the night by gusty winds and snow as the weather turned. Nights spent in a London ice storage were inadequate preparation for conditions on Changabang.
“The night was endless, uneasy and cold…Any change seemed desirable; our situation could not have been worse. Showers of spindrift poured down, squirting through the gaps between the cowl and the hammock, my feet were protruding and were numb and I was very uncomfortable,” wrote Tasker.
The team went on to do two further hammock bivouacs on the Icefield, just below Camp 2, on 30 September and 1 October, but finally the endless wind, the stormy conditions, the snow, the spindrift, the risk of frostbite and the inability to cook meals for three days called for a retreat from the mountain.
On 2 October, they staggered into their tent at advance base camp and collapsed. They next day they went down to the base camp. They remained there, recuperating and waiting for better weather. On 7 October, they set out for their final attempt. “We both wanted to go and finish it,” Tasker wrote. “There was no joy left in it—just hard work remaining…”
After taking a rest day at Camp 1 on 8 October, they left the next day, pulling the fixed ropes after them, reaching the Icefield. Here, luckily, they found a small ledge and were able to hack out a site for a tent which was their Camp 2 at around 20,000ft.
From here, they had to climb up through the sheer wall of the Upper Tower of Changabang, and for three days the two fixed around 1,000ft of rope, descending to Camp 2 every night to rest. The climbing was extremely technical and nerve wracking; the margin of error was extremely slim.
“I took the peg out and leaned sideways on the rope. But I had miscalculated the distance I was going to swing. I was soon hurtling through the air…Too late I tried to spin my legs around to take the impact, but was not fast enough and I crashed into a wall, vertically below the next anchor with a sickening thud…I had swung forty feet…stopped abruptly by a rock wall. No, nothing seemed to be broken,” Boardman wrote.
On the morning of 14 October, the winds roared outside their little tent at Camp 2. One such violent gust of wind nearly rolled Tasker over the ledge.
The climbers left Camp 2 around 6.30am, carrying very little for the summit push—a sleeping bag, a bivvy sack, a stove, a pan and some meagre rations. As they started climbing, the wind speed reached around 50 miles an hour. It was agonisingly cold, and the risk of severe frostbite was real: Boardman had to often unzip his heavy down suit and thrust his hands deep under his armpits to warm them.
Finally, they pushed through the Upper Tower on the fixed ropes, crossing the Ramp and entering the Exit Gully. They continued climbing until darkness descended and finally had to bivouac at about 22,000ft on a tiny platform. The summit was just about 600ft away. The sheer West Wall, which had tormented them for more than three weeks, was below them now. Ahead were the snow slopes to the summit.
Their final bivouac on the mountain was cold and miserable. Dawn arrived but it did not warm the two climbers, who remained practically frozen in their sleeping bags. Boardman’s hands were so numb that he was unable to tie his bootlaces, Tasker had to help him out.
As they started on the final push to the summit, the sun held no warmth, while the wind buffeted them and powder snow rushed past in an endless stream.
The final 50ft was through a crust of hard snow, and as Boardman reached the summit, he saw the huge bulk of Nanda Devi across the valley. It was 15 October, and they had made it to the top in the nick of time; soon winter would be on the mountain. As they looked north towards Tibet, menacing storm clouds were approaching. In a hurry, they descended unroped to the point where their fixed ropes had ended, and then abseiled down to Camp 2.
A HIMALAYAN LEGACY
The next day, as Boardman and Tasker were descending to Camp I—which they reached 3 hours after nightfall—a tragedy was unfolding on neighbouring Dunagiri. Four climbers from the American Sierra Club Expedition had slipped and fallen 2,000ft to their deaths. There was one climber remaining, Ruth Erb, whose husband had died in the fall.
The two reached base camp on 18 October and met Erb, and despite the fact that they had just descended from Changabang and were exhausted, they set out to find the fallen climbers the very next day with two porters. They quickly climbed up to 20,000ft on Dunagiri, above a heavily crevassed area, and found the bodies of the four climbers. There was nothing to do but give them a burial in the Rhamani Glacier, before the party descended to base camp.
For the next 46 years, the route that Boardman and Tasker had scaled—the sheer 5,000-foot West Wall of Changabang—thwarted the attempts of over 20 separate expeditions trying to reach the top. Finally in May 2022, a New Zealand/ Australian team of Kim Ladiges, Matthew Scholes and Daniel Joll made the coveted second ascent of the West Wall.
Fifty years after Boardman and Tasker’s historic climb, it is worth pondering over the sweeping changes in the world of Himalayan mountaineering, much of which is now mere “mountaineering tourism”. From alpine-style climbs, attempts on unclimbed walls and new routes on unclimbed peaks, the focus has sadly shifted to commercial guided climbs on 8,000m giants on well-trodden routes; resulting in overcrowding, human traffic jams on the fixed ropes, oxygen running out near the summit ridge and greater risks, especially for the climbing Sherpas guiding climbers.
In conclusion, it is valuable to recall the words of the legendary Eric Shipton, who, alongside Bill Tilman, first entered the Nanda Devi Sanctuary in 1934. “…perhaps we had become a little arrogant with our fine new technique of ice-claw and rubber slipper, our easy mechanical conquest. We had forgotten that the mountain still holds the master card, that it will grant success only in its own good time. Why else does mountaineering retain its deep fascination?”
Sujoy Das is a Kolkata-based trekker, photographer and co-author of Everest, Reflections on the Solukhumbu.