Art in children's books comes of age

Karthik, author and illustrator of the Ninja Nani and Dreamer series apart from When Adil Speaks, Words Dance, finds inspiration in the sights and sounds of Mumbai. She turned to writing and illustrating art while growing up on books by Manjula Padmanabhan and Pulak Biswas. “For me, art and text work very closely together. I look for a style that is related to the subject and use elements from it to keep it engaging for the kids," she says. For instance, for The Boy who Loved Birds: Salim Ali, from the Dreamer series, Karthik turned to Mughal miniature painting, which Dr Ali himself was very fond of. “The detailed borders were really interesting. I would add details in the foreground, and let them interact with one another. The colours were inspired from Mughal miniatures as well. The book is set in Mumbai, with a lot of humorous details, actual landmarks, the beach finding their way into the visuals. In one image, you can see Salim Ali flying, which is taken from the miniature style of showing a person transforming," she explains. One of the highlights of my reading list last year was