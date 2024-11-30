If there is no village to raise a kid, ask for help
SummaryThe way to make community is not by helping others but by stepping outside your comfort zone and asking for a help when you are in a difficult situation
I blame school. Or someone. I want to blame somebody for giving me the idea that the way to win friends and influence people is to be helpful. I would blame someone if I could track back and remember where this disinformation started. My frantic Girl Friday mode never had to be reconsidered except in the few years where I worked in male-majority workplaces. At those points, I had to nudge myself back to my basic training and looked blank when someone expected me to take minutes or pour tea. Otherwise, being helpful has never served me badly. Except occasional mockery from my very closest and brightest friends. Which you know, is fair enough. The reason I want to blame someone is because of a recent revelation that the way to make community is not by helping others.