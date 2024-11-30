If there is no village to raise a kid, ask for help

I am not exaggerating when I say that this dilemma occupied my brain for days. Somewhere in that week, I stumbled over a story on Maria Popova’s blog The Marginalian, which said that the way to make friends is to not offer help but to ask for help. Apparently, Benjamin Franklin swore by it and there’s some science in there also. Whatever it is though, it clicked loudly in my brain. To ask a favour, I had to step outside of my #insufferablysmug zone and be aware that I was obliged without necessarily a way of reciprocating right away. I had to let someone who hadn’t seen my kids in a year now see them in their post-school crankypants glory. I had to clean my house before she arrived and also laugh at myself for cleaning my house. I had to really stand back and admire my friend Ankita who crossed the city to help me and then went back to her conference, all the while thinking about a science problem that had been keeping her up at night.