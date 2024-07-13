A note on the issue: Pursuing respite from routine

Creative professionals have always had pursuits outside of their work that help them stay fresh, motivated and energetic

Shalini Umachandran
First Published13 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Music is a great way to de-stress. Image via Istockphoto
Music is a great way to de-stress. Image via Istockphoto

All kinds of music can be found in this issue—a profile of composer Sushin Shyam, the sounds and sights from Centre Court at Wimbledon, a tiny hat tip to Tauba tauba, the hum of travel and anti-travel, and the battle rap of Lupe Fiasco.

Also read: Sushin Shyam and new sounds in Malayalam cinema

If one had to pick the lead melody, though, it would be the cover story about what chefs do when they’re not in the kitchen or thinking about their work. Across time, artists, scientists, musicians and writers have had pursuits outside of their work that help them stay fresh, motivated and energetic. These hobbies, whether pursued seriously or intermittently, provide little breaks from the routine and serve as outlets for stress.

The professional kitchen, as we’ve reported before, can be an unforgiving and harsh space. Thus, we see chefs double as artists, DJs, dancers, gardeners and cyclists, alter egos that feed their work personas and help them keep their sense of perspective. For the seven chefs who generously shared the stories of their other lives with us, these pursuits are not just a hobby but a joy, freeing them from routines, getting them unstuck when work seems overwhelming, and helping them stay the course.

Whether your escape is music, design, cooking or something entirely different—maybe boxing or restoring vintage cars—it’s these other sides of our lives that make us truly complete, as well as provide fuel for dinner table conversations.

And whatever your escape, you’re likely to find something in these pages that follow to feed your interest. Sushin Shyam, one of Malayalam cinema’s most sought-after composers, talks about his process, how he gets unstuck and the joy of music. Manu Pillai returns to writing a regular column for Lounge, Past Participle, bringing history into the present. Fashion’s original maximalists Abu Jani and Sandip Khosla tell us about their 40 years together and the fantasy fashion theatre they’ve created. There’s a tune for everyone.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com 

@shalinimb

Also read: The secret lives of chefs

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
HomeLoungeideasA note on the issue: Pursuing respite from routine

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.000.00
    Chennai
    73,942.000.00
    Delhi
    74,014.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Lounge

    More From Popular in Lounge
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue