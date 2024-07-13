A note on the issue: Pursuing respite from routine

Creative professionals have always had pursuits outside of their work that help them stay fresh, motivated and energetic

All kinds of music can be found in this issue—a profile of composer Sushin Shyam, the sounds and sights from Centre Court at Wimbledon, a tiny hat tip to Tauba tauba, the hum of travel and anti-travel, and the battle rap of Lupe Fiasco. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Sushin Shyam and new sounds in Malayalam cinema If one had to pick the lead melody, though, it would be the cover story about what chefs do when they’re not in the kitchen or thinking about their work. Across time, artists, scientists, musicians and writers have had pursuits outside of their work that help them stay fresh, motivated and energetic. These hobbies, whether pursued seriously or intermittently, provide little breaks from the routine and serve as outlets for stress.

The professional kitchen, as we’ve reported before, can be an unforgiving and harsh space. Thus, we see chefs double as artists, DJs, dancers, gardeners and cyclists, alter egos that feed their work personas and help them keep their sense of perspective. For the seven chefs who generously shared the stories of their other lives with us, these pursuits are not just a hobby but a joy, freeing them from routines, getting them unstuck when work seems overwhelming, and helping them stay the course. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether your escape is music, design, cooking or something entirely different—maybe boxing or restoring vintage cars—it’s these other sides of our lives that make us truly complete, as well as provide fuel for dinner table conversations.

And whatever your escape, you’re likely to find something in these pages that follow to feed your interest. Sushin Shyam, one of Malayalam cinema’s most sought-after composers, talks about his process, how he gets unstuck and the joy of music. Manu Pillai returns to writing a regular column for Lounge, Past Participle, bringing history into the present. Fashion’s original maximalists Abu Jani and Sandip Khosla tell us about their 40 years together and the fantasy fashion theatre they’ve created. There’s a tune for everyone.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

@shalinimb

