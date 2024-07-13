Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Ideas/  A note on the issue: Pursuing respite from routine

A note on the issue: Pursuing respite from routine

Shalini Umachandran

Creative professionals have always had pursuits outside of their work that help them stay fresh, motivated and energetic

Music is a great way to de-stress. Image via Istockphoto

All kinds of music can be found in this issue—a profile of composer Sushin Shyam, the sounds and sights from Centre Court at Wimbledon, a tiny hat tip to Tauba tauba, the hum of travel and anti-travel, and the battle rap of Lupe Fiasco.

Also read: Sushin Shyam and new sounds in Malayalam cinema

If one had to pick the lead melody, though, it would be the cover story about what chefs do when they’re not in the kitchen or thinking about their work. Across time, artists, scientists, musicians and writers have had pursuits outside of their work that help them stay fresh, motivated and energetic. These hobbies, whether pursued seriously or intermittently, provide little breaks from the routine and serve as outlets for stress.

The professional kitchen, as we’ve reported before, can be an unforgiving and harsh space. Thus, we see chefs double as artists, DJs, dancers, gardeners and cyclists, alter egos that feed their work personas and help them keep their sense of perspective. For the seven chefs who generously shared the stories of their other lives with us, these pursuits are not just a hobby but a joy, freeing them from routines, getting them unstuck when work seems overwhelming, and helping them stay the course.

Whether your escape is music, design, cooking or something entirely different—maybe boxing or restoring vintage cars—it’s these other sides of our lives that make us truly complete, as well as provide fuel for dinner table conversations.

And whatever your escape, you’re likely to find something in these pages that follow to feed your interest. Sushin Shyam, one of Malayalam cinema’s most sought-after composers, talks about his process, how he gets unstuck and the joy of music. Manu Pillai returns to writing a regular column for Lounge, Past Participle, bringing history into the present. Fashion’s original maximalists Abu Jani and Sandip Khosla tell us about their 40 years together and the fantasy fashion theatre they’ve created. There’s a tune for everyone.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com

@shalinimb

Also read: The secret lives of chefs

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalini Umachandran

Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for deeply reported features, opinion and articles on issues that matter. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru, and has worked as a reporter, a podcaster and an editor for publications across India. She is the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an IWMF reporting fellow for Honduras, and a fellow of the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.