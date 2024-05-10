Gukesh D and the rise of Indian chess
SummaryOnce there was only Viswanathan Anand, now India has 84 Grandmasters. Following Gukesh D's stunning victory at the Candidates Tournament, is Indian chess dreaming of domination?
After playing the biggest game of his life, Gukesh Dommaraju sat back in his chair, meditatively putting the pieces back on the chess board. Respect the board, he had been taught as a child. Gukesh had just drawn the last game of the exhausting FIDE Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Canada, on 21 April, against Hikaru Nakamura of the US. He had done all that was in his control to stay on the top of the leaderboard in a nerve-wracking final day, where four of the eight competitors, including Nakamura, were still in with a chance for the winner-takes-it-all title.
On the other board, the outcome of the other game between Italian-American Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia would decide his fate. Gukesh had started the day half a point ahead of his three competitors, which meant even a draw would be enough to force a tie-breaker. The few minutes that the Indian had to wait seemed to stretch to eternity, and Gukesh, with his second Grzegorz Gajewski, went out for a walk in the dead of the night.