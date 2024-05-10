Gukesh D and the rise of Indian chess

Also Read IPL 2024: How many ads is too many ads

“This change in the goalpost is largely because the examples in front of you have shown that it’s possible," Srinath adds. “I think the internet revolution has also played a major role. It gives so much exposure and opportunity. Someone like Pragg or Gukesh or Arjun can play against Magnus Carlsen or Hikaru Nakamura. Whereas, if they were in the 1980s or 1990s, they couldn’t have played against (Anatoly) Karpov and Kasparov the same way. But here when they play the best players in the world when they are like 12 or 13 and are able to compete against them. It makes a very big difference in their self-belief."