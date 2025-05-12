Can AI replace children's book illustrators?

In the end, the survival of any form is linked to what its audience expects of it. “The crux of the matter is visual literacy," Singh says. “As writers and illustrators, our job isn’t to simplify narratives for readers. To be able to read a graphic novel, you’ll need to understand how visual lan guage works." With their subjective access to the joys, sadness and wonder of the world, artists can thus become the conduits of precious knowledge. “Recently, I was in an interior village in Arunachal Pradesh to research a project. ...I realised that no amount of pre-existing material on the internet could have told me the way I needed to engage with the community," Saikia says. “I had to be present there to understand the lives of the people, which, in turn, will inform the work I’ll go on to make. No AI tool I know can do the job of an artist going out into the world and feeling things."