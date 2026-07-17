Chosen families: How atypical households are creating their own pockets of care

Oggattu, togetherness or oneness in Kannada, seems like an apt name for this communal space. It’s a property on the outskirts of Mysuru that Rupsa Mallik and her five friends—Chandrika, Deepa, Sarju, Sanjiv and K.C.—have fashioned into a home. The group met as undergraduates in Delhi and has stayed close ever since. Now in their mid-to-late 50s, they have been part of the big and small decisions in each other’s lives. When Mallik, who used to work with a human rights organisation, decided to become a single mom to an adopted child in 2006, she turned to the Chennai-based couple in the group to do the legal undertaking. “Even though my family was supportive, I asked my friends instead. They actually moved from Chennai to Delhi to be with me and have been like co-parents to my daughter, who is now 20,” says Mallik. “For the past 20 years, all of us friends have made it a point to go on holidays together.”