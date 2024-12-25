Revelling in Kolkata's homegrown Christmas
SummaryMake-believe festivities are giving way to celebrations marinaded in Indian traditions
When I was a child, I had a Christmas ritual in Kolkata. My father would get Christmas and New Year cards galore at office. I would arrange them all over the living room, like a line of marching soldiers. Some years there were so many we had to hang them on a clotheslines like washing left out to dry. I loved those cards—those images of fields covered in snow and cosy cottages with smoke coming out of their chimneys, Santa Claus with his reindeer, Christmas trees with all their bells and whistles.
It never occurred to me to ask the obvious and rather awkward questions.
Why was I sharing pictures of snowy fields in balmy Kolkata? Why did my father get more Christmas and New Year cards than Diwali and Bijoya? Why was Christmas with all its accessories, plum cakes, holly and candy canes, even part of my cultural makeup? What was I doing singing songs at school about snowmen, red-nosed reindeer and mangers? One year I even built a model with cardboard, baby Jesus and all, for a beloved teacher at my Jesuit school.