Revelling in Kolkata's homegrown Christmas

After the publication of the anthology Indian Christmas, one of its editors Madhulika Liddle said growing up Christian in towns in states like Madhya Pradesh without big Christian populations, her family learned to have a jugaad Christmas. Their carols came in both Hindi and English and her mother would invariably twist them around a little bit. “So instead of singing while shepherds watched their flocks by night, we would sing while shepherds washed their socks by night," she told me. And the food reflected the India they lived in. She had Christmas cake and gujiyas and shakarparas while for Christmas lunch, instead of obsessing about turkey and ham, they had chicken curry and mutton pulao and shami kebabs. It’s an acknowledgement of the fact that Christmas, and for that matter any festival, is as much about holding on to traditions as it is about re-jigging them to match the worlds we live in.