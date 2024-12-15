5 luxury hotels to celebrate the end of 2024

For those looking to celebrate the holiday season with family or by themselves away from home, why not try some luxury properties that are slightly off the beaten track while still offering every luxury? Bonus: You will find unique ways to experience and embrace local culture and cuisine without the background noise of too many tourists.

Here are some luxury properties, including former palaces, where you can indulge yourself and your loved ones.

NIRAAMAYA RETREATS SURYA SAMUDRA, KOVALAM

This wellness resort, surrounded by coconut trees, offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea. You can also enjoy curated experiences like sunset cruises, besides yoga and meditation classes and Ayurveda treatments.

ROYAL HERITAGE HAVELI, JAIPUR

View Full Image The Royal Heritage Haveli in Jaipur

Experience the royal life at the Royal Heritage Haveli, an 18th century hunting lodge turned into a boutique hotel with a swimming pool and spa. Nestled away from the bustling city centre, the property, originally built by Maharaja Madho Singh of Jaipur, has 23 suites, all complete with hand-painted frescoes, antique furniture and artwork. A big plus: you can enjoy traditional Rajasthani cuisine while sitting under a 200-year-old majestic Kigelia tree.

JEHAN NUMA PALACE, BHOPAL

View Full Image Bhopal's Jehan Numa Palace

Perched on the slopes of Shamla hills, this property was built in 1890 by Obaidullah Khan, the second son of Bhopal’s last begum. The hotel, which brings together British colonial, Italian Renaissance and classical Greek influences of architecture, has about 100 rooms. Ancient weapons decorate the walls of multi-cuisine restaurant Shahnama, while Under the Mango Tree, in the central courtyard, offers royal Bhopali cuisine, with subtle Afghani flavours.

WELCOMHOTEL PINE N PEAK, PAHALGAM

View Full Image Welcomhotel Pine N Peak in Pahalgam

If you enjoy snow, then head to Welcomhotel Pine N Peak in Pahalgam, set against the majestic Pir Panjal range. This property has 60-odd rooms and is perched atop the Rajwas plateau, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and snuggled between pine trees and paths that lead to the glacial Lidder river. Its interiors feature traditional art, including wood carving. The three in-house restaurants offer Kashmiri cuisine, besides outdoor cooking classes.

THE LOTUS PALACE CHETTINAD, KANADUKATHAN

View Full Image The 15-room property offers the charm of old Chettinad homes

Situated in Kanadukathan, this 15-room property offers the charm of old Chettinad homes, like Burmese teak wood-carved entry doors. Décor accents like Raja Ravi Varma-inspired stained glass panels, each depicting scenes from the Ramayan, adorn the walls. The restaurant 86 Pillars serves Chettinad cuisine, with highlights being Kaalan Keti Kuzhambu and Karaikudi Attu Kari Kuzhambu.

