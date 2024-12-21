Earlier this week I watched Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness, an aesthetically crafted film on the biosphere reserve in the Western Ghats, and was struck by the way the sounds of nature—the beat of hornbill wings, the drops of water, the buzz of bees—had been enhanced, almost oversaturated, to stimulate the viewer. If one is lucky enough to have grown up with a garden in the hills or live by a lake, natural sounds—like the trill of red-vented bulbuls, chatter of monkeys and cawing of crows—were familiar background sounds, and the enhancement jarred, until I read Neha Sinha’s piece this week about natural sounds disappearing from our lives. Despite the dissonance, maybe we do need them turned up to realise that the natural world is going quiet? “We can have worry and wonder, both,” she wrote in an email when we were discussing the film as well as her column in which she exhorts us to listen and maybe, hear a call to action in the silence of the missing natural sounds.

Also read: The last yak herders of Nepal's Mustang Valley A different take on disappearing natural sounds comes from Amish Raj Mulmi, who sends us a beautiful dispatch from Chumjung village in Mustang, high in the Himalaya in Nepal. Mustang, often described as “the last village in Nepal” because of its proximity to the China border, is now on the tourist map and with the fame comes a slow erosion of an older, quieter way of life, of living in harmony with nature. Geopolitics, climate change and migration put further pressure on a life of transhumance, or taking yaks from one grazing ground to another with the changing of the seasons.

While on the subject of seasons, it’s almost Christmas and we explore the language, rather than the sounds, of this time of year. Whether you live in humid Chennai or chilly Delhi, it’s a time of festivity, get-togethers and celebrating the end of the year, and rather than follow templated decoration styles of carolling, snowmen and candy canes, we suggest taking inspiration from cultural influences, such as paintings, films, books and stories. Enjoy the season’s best.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com