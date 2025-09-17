Recognising the quiet signs of chronic pain in your pet

When we picture illness in our pets, we expect something obvious. A limp after a walk, a wound that makes us rush to the vet, or a fever. What we don’t expect is the kind of illness that hides in plain sight, one that is too often brushed off as ageing. Chronic pain is a silent epidemic among pets. It affects thousands of dogs and cats across the country, and yet it is so skilfully disguised that families may never recognise it until their animal has been suffering for years.

The silence lies in instinct. In the wild, showing pain makes an animal vulnerable. Our pets may live in comfort, but they have not lost this survival strategy. Instead of crying out, they adapt. They stop climbing stairs, avoid the sofa they once jumped on or sleep more. Families put it down to slowing down with age. In truth, these are often the first signs of a body quietly aching.

Bruno, a Labrador I once treated, illustrates the point. His family thought he had grown bad-tempered with age. But he was struggling with severe arthritis in his hips and spine. Years of pain had dulled his joy. Once he started proper pain relief, Bruno started wagging his tail again, walked willingly, and sought out company. Cases like this appear in every clinic every day.

The causes of this epidemic are many. Arthritis remains the most common, especially in large breeds. Dental disease is another, where every bite hurts, but the animal carries on eating. Pain, untreated, worsens.

Over time, the nervous system becomes more sensitive, amplifying signals in a process called ‘wind-up’. What begins as a stiff joint can grow into widespread misery that alters appetite, sleep and personality.

Tara the cat showed this in her own quiet way. She stopped leaping to her favourite sunny perch. Her family assumed she had simply outgrown it. In truth, she was living with spinal arthritis. Cats do not usually limp or cry; they simply give up what hurts. With daily pain relief and a few changes at home, Tara reclaimed her perch. It only required her family to recognise that her behaviour change meant something more than old age.

The solutions are there, but the key lies in understanding that chronic pain is not a problem solved in a week. It is lifelong, and requires long-term management. Anti-inflammatory medication remains the cornerstone, but physiotherapy, acupuncture, hydrotherapy and laser treatments can all help.

Weight control is crucial. Dental procedures often help overnight. In cancer, layered protocols target pain from multiple angles. But no matter what treatment is chosen, the difference comes from compliance and consistency. Families must give medicines exactly as prescribed, and not stop just because the pet looks better.

Follow-ups are just as important. Pain is dynamic. It shifts with disease progression, age, weight and weather. A plan that worked a month ago may not work now. Regular reviews allow adjustments to be made safely. Without follow-ups, even the best plan can fail. Compliance is not only about starting treatment but about staying the course.

In India, the reluctance to embrace lifelong management is a major barrier. Many families fear the side effects of continuous medication, particularly on the liver or kidneys. But the risks are far outweighed by the damage done by chronic pain. Others find the idea of lifelong treatment daunting, as though it means their pet is permanently unwell. But management is not a sentence of misery. It is what makes those years worth living.

We must reframe what ageing looks like in pets. Old age may bring slower movements, but it should not mean living in constant discomfort. A ten-year-old dog should still enjoy his daily stroll. Pain is not an inevitable part of growing older. If families learn to see it as a condition that requires compliance, consistency, and lifelong follow-ups, then their pets can age gracefully, not painfully.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.