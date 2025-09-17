Recognising the quiet signs of chronic pain in your pet

When we picture illness in our pets, we expect something obvious. A limp after a walk, a wound that makes us rush to the vet, or a fever. What we don’t expect is the kind of illness that hides in plain sight, one that is too often brushed off as ageing. Chronic pain is a silent epidemic among pets. It affects thousands of dogs and cats across the country, and yet it is so skilfully disguised that families may never recognise it until their animal has been suffering for years.