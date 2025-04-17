Book review: How the CIA smuggled banned literature behind the Iron Curtain
Summary‘The CIA Book Club’, by Charlie English, recounts the secret history of the CIA’s literary warfare programme during the Cold War
In 1904, Franz Kafka, then a passionate young man of 21, wrote in a letter to his friend Oskar Pollak a sentence that has since passed into the collective conscience of the literary world: “A book must be the axe for the frozen sea inside us." The statement is now common currency on bookstagram, exuding a feel-good earnestness that belies the sinister message underlying it: that books can unleash reactions in individuals that can swell and grow into a great tide of discontent against the powers that be.