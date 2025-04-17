Book review: How the CIA smuggled banned literature behind the Iron Curtain

Early on in the book, Teresa Bogucka, who lives in Warsaw, tells English the impact Orwell’s novel 1984 had on her when she read it as a precocious 11-year-old. “I was absolutely traumatised by it," she says about the book, which was smuggled by her art historian father Janusz Bogucki, who had made a furtive trip to the West in 1957, when the borders were briefly opened after Stalin’s death. The very fact that generations later, Poles in the 1980s were moved as much by such smuggled books—and that there are still regimes around the world that consider books to be threats to their existence—is a testimony to the enduring power of reading to fuel revolutionary change.